New 'Peanuts' Special Coming, and It's All About an Unexpected Character

A new Peanuts special is coming to Apple TV+, and it's all about Marcie. Premiering on August 18, Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie will center on how the lovable introvert makes an impactful difference from behind the scenes for her friends and her community. As Marcie assists Peppermint Patty as her caddie to train for the school golf championship, she's unexpectedly elected as class president after coming up with solutions to her classmates' problems, and it's a role she never wanted in the first place.

Marcie struggles with the new job and goes into hiding, meaning that Charlie Brown must fill in as Peppermint Patty's caddie for the golf championship. After receiving wise advice and some introspection, Marcie comes to the realization that she can still make a difference for her friends and the school as long as she does it in her own unique way. Apple TV+ released the trailer for the special, and it has all the good feelings that any Peanuts special would have.

One-of-a-Kind Marcie is produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain and directed by Emmy Award winner Raymond S. Persi. Betsy Walters wrote the special, which is executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson. Arianna McDonald will provide the voice of Marcie, with Lexi Perri, Etienne Kellici, Antonina Battrick, Isabella Leo, and Wyatt White also lending their voices to the iconic Peanuts.

The special is just the latest Peanuts original following news earlier this year that Apple TV+, Peanuts, and WildBrain will be working on two more upcoming originals. Camp Snoopy is a new series that will feature Snoopy, the Beagle Scouts, Charlie Brown, and friends as they enjoy an adventurous summer outdoors. Meanwhile, Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin is a new special that will uncover the origin story of one of Peanuts'' most treasured characters and how he makes friends with Charlie Brown and the gang.

Don't miss the premiere of Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie premiering on August 18 only on Apple TV+. The special is currently listed to have a 39-minute runtime, according to the streamer. There are loads of Peanuts movies and shows currently streaming on the platform, so fans will be able to prepare themselves for the long overdue Marcie special and look forward to even more Peanuts coming very soon.