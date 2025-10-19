How to Stream Brad Pitt’s ‘Fight Club’ Right Now

It might be time to finally talk about Fight Club.

Brad Pitt’s 1999 action crime adventure is streaming now on Paramount+.

Directed by David Fincher, the film also stars Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter. Based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk, Fight Club centers on Norton’s unnamed narrator, who is discontented with his white-collar job, so he forms a “fight club” with salesman Tyler Durden (Pitt). Studio executives were unimpressed by the film, but it eventually premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September 1999 and released in the U.S. the following month by 20th Century Fox.

Brad Pitt in ‘Fight Club’ (Credit: 20th Century Fox/Shutterstock)

Despite it being a box office bomb and failing to meet studio expectations, Fight Club was one of the most controversial and talked-about films of the ‘90s and found commercial success with its home video release, garnering a cult following. Along with the three leads, Fight Club also starred Meat Loaf, Jared Leto, Holt McCallany, Zach Grenier, Eion Bailey, Peter Iacangelo, and Thom Gossom Jr.

Over 25 years after Fight Club’s release, Pitt and Fincher will be working together once again. Pitt will be reprising his role as Cliff Booth in the upcoming Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood sequel, directed by Fincher for Netflix. Quentin Tarantino, who directed the first film, wrote the sequel and gave his longtime friend Fincher his blessing to do the project. Tarantino continued Cliff’s story in the novelization sequel Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel. The film will also star Scott Caan and Elizabeth Debicki in unknown roles.

Meanwhile, Fight Club is far from the only Brad Pitt movie on Paramount+. The streamer is also home to The Lost City, World War Z, Allied, Babylon, and The Mexican. He has numerous movies in the works, including The Riders, He Wanted the Moon, Heart of the Beast, Land of Opportunity, and the much-anticipated Ocean’s 14 with Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Don Cheadle. Fight Club is also available to stream on YouTube, Prime Video, and Hulu with special add-ons, and can be purchased on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Google Play. How long the film will be on Paramount+ is unknown, but fans will want to stream it as soon as they can, just in case.