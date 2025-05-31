‘Hawaii Five-0’ Star Joins Brad Pitt in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Follow-Up

A Hawaii Five-0 star is joining Brad Pitt for the upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Caan has been cast in the new film on Netflix.

Caan’s role in the Dave Fincher follow-up to Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film is unknown. But production is set to start this summer. It was announced in April that a sequel was in the works, with Pitt returning as stuntman Cliff Booth. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in 1969 Los Angeles and follows a fading actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Pitt) as they navigate the rapidly changing film industry. Another story also follows Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate as her stardom grows while the Manson Family lurks in the background.

Pictured: Scott Caan as Danny “Danno” Williams. Ua Mau Ke Ea O Ka Aina I Ka Pono (Photo by Norman Shapiro/CBS via Getty Images)

As of now, plot details surrounding the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel have not been revealed, but it will center on Cliff Booth. Along with Pitt and Caan, The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki has also joined. Her role is unknown, but once production begins in July, it’s likely more information will be released. The sequel will be set in a later time period than the original film. Tarantino’s 2021 novel of the same name included more of Cliff’s backstory and his wife’s death, but it’s unknown if any of the material will be used.

Caan is best known for his role as Detective Sergeant Danny Williams on the Hawaii Five-0 reboot on CBS, which ran for 10 seasons from 2010 to 2020. He can currently be seen in Fox’s Alert: Missing Persons Unit as Jason Grant. The show is still in danger of cancellation on the network, and as of now, it could go either way. Caan previously worked with Pitt in the Ocean’s trilogy as Turk Malloy. Other credits include Varsity Blues, Gone in 60 Seconds, Rock the Kasbah, and Entourage, among others.

It might still be a while until more information on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel is announced, but the wait will be worth it. Fans can always catch Scott Caan on all 10 seasons of Hawaii Five-0 on Paramount+ or on all three seasons of Alert on Hulu, which would keep people occupied for the time being. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is streaming on Hulu and YouTube TV with a premium subscription. It’s possible since the sequel will come from Netflix, the original will be streaming on there in the near future.