How Sofia Vergara Made History With Emmy Nomination for 'Griselda'

Nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards have been announced and Sofia Vergara just made history. The Modern Family alum scored a nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her portrayal of drug lord Griselda Blanco in the Netflix limited series Griselda. On top of her nomination, she actually achieved a pretty major milestone.

According to E! Online, Vergara is the first Latina to receive a nomination in that category. The category has been around since 1955, making it 69 years that a Latina had a chance to be nominated and Vergara is the first one to reach that achievement. She is up against Jodie Foster, Brie Larson, Juno Temple, and Naomi Watts. It's a tough competition this year, and whether or not she wins, the nomination is already pretty big.

Vergara's transformation into Blanco was revealed last November in the new trailer for Griselda, and she was looking unrecognizable. Premiering in January, Griselda follows the story of the crime boss and her rise in the Miami drug scene and pursuit of power and wealth. Despite Blanco's family suing Vergara, claiming their name and image were used without consent, that didn't stop the series from becoming a massive hit. And from Vergara getting a history-making nomination.

While this is her first nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, this is not Sofia Vergara's overall first Emmy nomination. She was nominated for four consecutive years for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Gloria Pritchett in Modern Family. Whether or not Vergara will finally win an Emmy that she so rightfully deserves is hard to tell, but it would surely be great to see her achievement grow into an even bigger success.

Fans will have to tune into the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see if Vergara will continue to make history and win for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. In the meantime, Griselda is streaming on Netflix. It would be a great time to watch the series to see just why she deserved to be the first Latina to be nominated in that category and why she certainly deserves to win.