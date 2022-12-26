Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2023
Hulu is kicking the new year off in a big way. As the hours and days to 2023 tick down, the streaming service is preparing to make some big moves in the ongoing streaming wars. After capping 2022 with dozens of new additions, Hulu is upping the ante in January. 2023, the streamer getting ready to release tons of new titles for subscribers to enjoy.
The streamer's list of January 2023 incoming titles is a massive one and includes something for just about everyone. The month will begin with the premiere of the Anna Konkle-starring movie The Drop, from producers Jay and Mark Duplass. Jan. will also see the debut of Neil LaBute's comedy horror hit House of Darkness, the Kevin Bacon-starring action film One Way, and the Hugh Jackman-starring animated series Koala Man. Meanwhile, Season 2 of How I Met Your Father will drop, with The 1619 Project, a six-part documentary series based on Pulitzer-winning New York Times feature The 1619 Project, will also drop.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $14.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in January 2023.
Jan. 1 - Jan. 5
Jan. 1
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere (ABC)
Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere (ABC)
The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)
America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16 (CBS)
Are You The One?: Complete Season 8 (MTV)
Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)
Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2 (VH1)
The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20 (MTV)
CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)
Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3 (MTV)
Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7 (VH1)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 2 (VH1)
Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41 (CBS)
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6 (CBS)
3 Idiotas (2017)
The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)
A League Of Their Own (1992)
A Troll in Central Park (1994)
Barbarians (2021)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Company You Keep (2013)
Couples Retreat (2009)
Dante's Peak (1997)
Empire Records (1995)
Gamer (2009)
Heat (1995)
Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
Hell or High Water (2016)
Home Alone (1990)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
Home Alone 3 (1997)
The Internship (2013)
Irrational Man (2015)
The King Of Comedy (1983) (40th Anniversary)
Kingdom Come (2001)
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) (20th Anniversary)
Little Manhattan (2005)
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns (2001)
The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)
One Fine Day (1996)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Predestination (2015)
The Prestige (2006)
Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)
Prometheus (2011)
The Proposal (2009)
Real Steel (2011)
S.W.A.T. (2003) (20th Anniversary)
Snatch (2000)
Someone Like You (2001)
Take Shelter (2011)
This Christmas (2007)
The Triplets Of Belleville (2003) (20th Anniversary)
Truth (2015)
Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
Zeros And Ones (2021)
Zombieland (2009)
Jan. 3
Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)
Jan. 4
Will Trent: Series Premiere (ABC)
Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11
Jan. 5
Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Series Premiere (Fox)
Jan. 6 - Jan. 9
Jan. 6
Bromates (2022)
Jan. 7
Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)
House of Darkness (2022)
Jan. 8
True Things (2021)
Jan. 9
Koala Man: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Alert: Series Premiere (Fox)
Jan. 11 - Jan. 15
Jan. 11
Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere (National Geographic)
Jan. 12
How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)
Riotsville, USA (2022)
Jan. 13
The Drop (2022) (Hulu Original)
Jan. 15
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4 (Food Network)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15 (Food Network)
Deadly Women: Complete Season 14 (ID)
Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5 (ID)
A Kind Of Murder (2016)
Paris, 13th District (2021)
Jan. 18 - Jan. 20
Jan. 18
9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)
Jan. 19
Web of Death: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo's Narco Bling: Special Premiere (National
Geographic)
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)
Jan. 20
One Way (2022)
Jan. 21 - Jan. 25
Jan. 21
Dig (2022)
Jan. 22
Happening (2021)
The Tax Collector (2020)
Jan. 23
Accused: Series Premiere (Fox)
Jan. 24
How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere (ABC)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A (Disney XD)
Jan. 25
Extraordinary: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Jan. 26 - Jan. 31
Jan. 26
The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx Collective/Hulu Original)
Killing County: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedelics: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
Jan. 27
The Deer King (2021)
Maneater (2022)
Jan. 31
The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere (Freeform)
Love, Gilda (2018)
Baggage Claim (2013)
Voyagers (2020)