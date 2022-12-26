Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2023

Hulu is kicking the new year off in a big way. As the hours and days to 2023 tick down, the streaming service is preparing to make some big moves in the ongoing streaming wars. After capping 2022 with dozens of new additions, Hulu is upping the ante in January. 2023, the streamer getting ready to release tons of new titles for subscribers to enjoy.

The streamer's list of January 2023 incoming titles is a massive one and includes something for just about everyone. The month will begin with the premiere of the Anna Konkle-starring movie The Drop, from producers Jay and Mark Duplass. Jan. will also see the debut of Neil LaBute's comedy horror hit House of Darkness, the Kevin Bacon-starring action film One Way, and the Hugh Jackman-starring animated series Koala Man. Meanwhile, Season 2 of How I Met Your Father will drop, with The 1619 Project, a six-part documentary series based on Pulitzer-winning New York Times feature The 1619 Project, will also drop.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $14.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in January 2023.