‘House of Cards’ Final Season Gets November Premiere Date

House of Cards season 6 officially has a premiere date.

House of Cards is returning to Netflix on Friday, Nov. 2, for its sixth and final season, the series announced Tuesday on Twitter when posting new key art for the upcoming season.

As the new key art suggests, the sixth season of the popular Netflix original series will heavily feature Robin Wright as newly sworn in Commander-in-Chief Claire Underwood, who has taken the reins as lead character after former Commander-in-Chief Frank Underwood resigned when his scandals came to light.

Reminiscent of the series’ season 1 promo poster, Claire Underwood sits atop the chair of the Lincoln Memorial with blood running down the arm of the chair as she clenches the armrest, just as Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood had done in the original promotional poster.

The change in character focus marks a major change for the series, which was forced to halt production on season 6 after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against the Oscar-nominated actor. As a result of the allegations, Netflix announced its decision to cut all ties with Spacey as well as completely remove him from any further involvement with the company, including season 6 of House of Cards.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” the company said in a statement at the time. “We will continue to work with [production company Media Rights Capital] during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

While it has not yet been announced how season 6 will deal with Spacey’s absence, though many have speculated that his character will be written off via an off-screen death, several new characters have joined the cast to help fill his space. The additions of Oscar-nominated actors Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear were announced in January and are said to be playing siblings.

Lane and Kinnear will join Wright, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, and Boris McGiver.

Seasons 1-5 of House of Cards are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 6, the series’ final season, will be available for streaming beginning Friday, Nov. 2.