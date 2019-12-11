‘Home Alone’ Reboot Reveals Its Cast, Including ‘Office’ Alum Ellie Kemper

The Home Alone reboot that will be featured on Disney + has tabbed its stars. A report by Variety reveals that Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney will playing the leading roles. The film will be directed by Don Mazer with Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell serving as writers.

‘Home Alone’ Reboot Taps ‘Jojo Rabbit’s’ Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney https://t.co/dlysRYbQo2 — Variety (@Variety) December 11, 2019

The reboot’s storyline has yet to be identified but it sounds as though it’ll stray away from the original cast. Yates, who’s breakout role was in Jojo Rabbit, will take on a role that differs from Macaulay Culkin’s iconic Kevin McCallister character. Kemper and Delaney will play the young boy’s parents in the movie, according to Variety.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On a conflicting note, The Hollywood Reporter claims the latter two won’t be taking on the role of his parents. The outlet also believes that the title will change as production moves through the process.

Sources say HOME ALONE may be a temporary moniker since it’s not a remake. Kemper and Delaney NOT playing the parents but rather a couple that must go to war with a kid who has stolen something very valuable from them. https://t.co/SBIglWJIa8 — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) December 11, 2019

Kemper famously played the part of Kelly Erin Hannon as the receptionist on The Office before moving on to star in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In the film industry, the 39-year-old has appeared in Bridesmaids and 21 Jump Street. She’s also done voice work in The Secret Life of Pets, The Lego Batman Movie and Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Meanwile, Delaney is known as the co-creator and cast member on the British sitcom, Catastrophe. He’s had minor roles in Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw.

It was first announced back in August that the holiday classic was getting a revamping on Disney’s new streaming service.

The original debuted in 1990 and has become a must-watch for many during the holiday season. In addition to Culkin as the lead, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern starred in the first movie. In total, four sequels have spawned from the film. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York came out two years later while a whole new cast picked things back up in 1997 with Home Alone 3 and again in 2002 with Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House. In 2012, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist was released.

As for Disney +, the service launched with a bang in November.