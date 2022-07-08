'Hocus Pocus 2': Every Original Cast Member Who Is and Isn't Returning

The Black Flame Candle has been lit, and the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, is now just weeks away from premiering on Disney+. Although the upcoming sequel is set to jump forward in time nearly 30 years from the 1993 setting of the original film, not everything will be unfamiliar when the Sanderson sisters return from their graves, with a number of original cast members confirmed to be reprising their roles while others will not be featured. Hocus Pocus 2 follows a similar storyline to the original 1993 film. The movie is set to take viewers back to Salem, where a trio of high school best friends – Becca, Cassie, and Izzy – find themselves battling against the sinister witches after they accidentally light the Black Flame Candle and bring the Sanderson sisters back to life. The cast of fresh faces includes Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. Hocus Pocus 2 is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, Sept. 30. The original Hocus Pocus is available for streaming on the platform. Keep scrolling to see every original cast member who is and isn't returning for the sequel.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy (Sanderson sisters): Returning (Photo: Disney) It wouldn't be Hocus Pocus without the trio of bewitching sisters at the center of the story. After nearly 30 years, Midler, Parker, and Najimy are picking up their broomsticks (or in Najimy's case, vacuum) and reprising their roles as Winifred Sanderson, Sara Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson. Midler, Parker, and Najimy's returns were confirmed when Disney first officially confirmed a sequel film was in the works, though the three original cast members had teased they would be up for a return as the Sanderson sisters. Speaking to ET Canada in October 2020, Midler revealed that those working behind the scenes on the film "asked us if we were interested" in reprising their roles, "and of course all of us said yes."

Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson): Returning View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Jones (@actordougjones) Winifred Sanderson will have to deal with more than pesky children when she is resurrected and wreaks havoc on Salem, because her zombified ex-lover, Billy Butcherson, is also rising from the grave yet again. Original Hocus Pocus cast member Doug Jones is confirmed to be reprising his role as the fan-favorite zombie from the 1993 film. Fans of the original movie will recall that Winifred resurrected Billy from the grave amid her attempts to capture Dani, Max, and Allison. However, it's likely that Billy will be more of a problem for the Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2 than he is of help, because in the original movie, he ultimately sided with the kids. Jones, who was first confirmed to be reprising his role back in November, in February gave fans a first-look at himself back in character. In a since-deleted tweet, captured by CBR.com, the actor teased, "That's a wrap on HOCUS POCUS 2!!! 'Billy' will see you this October 2022 on your Disney+ !!"

Thora Birch (Dani Dennison): Not Returning Thora Birch was asked to reprise her role as Dani in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' but had to decline due to scheduling issues. https://t.co/X4PGFWh9as — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 14, 2022 When the new trio of young characters find themselves facing off against the wicked Sanderson sisters, they will seemingly be at it alone without the expertise of one crucial character who was targeted by the witches and survived: Dani Dennison. Although Birch initially seemed set to reprise her role in the sequel, Entertainment Weekly confirmed in March that the actress would no longer appear in the film. Sources told the outlet that while Birch was asked to return to play a "good supporting role," scheduling conflicts ultimately forced Birch to decline the offer.

Jason Marsden (Thackery Binx): Not Returning 'Hocus Pocus 2' features a black cat, but it won't be voiced by Jason Marsden, who voiced the feline version of Thackery Binx in the 1993 original, EW confirms. https://t.co/LLPdc0XkBi — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 28, 2022 Everyone's favorite black cat, Thackery Binx, has seemingly officially found peace in the afterlife. After helping Max, Dani, and Allison defeat the Sanderson sisters in 1993, Binx will not appear in Hocus Pocus 2. Sources confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in June that actor Jason Marsden, who voiced the feline in the original film, has not been tapped to reprise the role in the upcoming Disney+ movie. The news isn't much of a surprise considering that the original film ended with Binx, who had been cursed by Winifred to live forever in the body of a black cat, broke the curse when the Sanderson sisters were defeated. That being said, it seems the trip of girls going up against the Sanderson sisters in the sequel will get a little help from a feline friend. The official full-length trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 featured a brief shot of a black cat, though that cat's name and involvement in the movie are unclear.

Larry Bagby and Tobias Jelinek (Bullies Jay and Ice): Not Returning View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tobias Jelinek (@tobiasjelinek) It seems Jay and Ice have left their bullying days in the past. Actors Larry Bagby and Tobias Jelinek, who notably gave Max a not-so warm welcome in Hocus Pocus and found themselves in the grips of the Sanderon sisters, are not returning for Hocus Pocus 2. Speaking to EW, Bagby confirmed, "Unfortunately, I am not a part of it. I never got an audition for that," with Jelinek adding, "Jay and Ice will not be in Hocus Pocus 2." According to the two actors, there was initially some hope the two bullies would return in the sequel in minor roles. Bagby revealed that when work on Hocus Pocus 2 got underway, an agent at Coolwaters Productions pitched an idea to producer David Kirschner that would have seen Jay and Ice returning in an end-credits scene "hanging from the cages they were last seen locked inside within the Sanderson house at the end of the first movie."