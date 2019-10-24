‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Is Coming, and Disney Fans Have Thoughts

Disney+ is reportedly planning a sequel for beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus, and fans are concerned. News broke Wednesday the new streaming service is “moving forward” with a new film, with a new writer attached to make the original cast fit into the new story. Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are not attached to the project yet, though Jen D’Angelo will write the film and include the original trio of witches in some way.

Collider first reported it is not yet known if the original witches will be the main characters in the film, or if they will play supporting roles to a new group of witches.

The beloved 1993 film followed the three evil witches who are brough back to life by a teenager. The film also starred Thora Birch, Sean Murray and Doug Jones. While the film was not a box office hit when it first premiered, Hocus Pocus has become a cult classic and a classic film to watch during the spooky holiday.

Fans of the classic Disney film took to social media to share mixed reactions to the news.

“Y’all SAY that you want a Hocus Pocus 2, but we all know as soon as you get a sequel for a 20 year old nostalgia-inducing favorite, you all start shitting on it,” one fan wrote.

A second added, “Hocus Pocus 2? Why?”

Another wrote, “I wanna be excited about a Hocus Pocus 2, but the shadow of Life Size 2 still looms”

D’Angelo has a long history with Hollywood. She served as a writer and producer on the short-lived Fox sitcom LA to Vegas, and the CBS sitcom Happy Together. She was also credited as an associate producer on Netflix’s Game Over, Man! She is also known for her work on the Comedy Central hit sitcom, Workaholics.

D’Angelo also made an appearance as an actress on the Facebook Watch series Loosely Exactly Nicole.

A release date or other specific information for the Hocus Pocus sequel were not revealed in the initial reports.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be on Disney Plus…. eh I’ll pass…. no thank you. — Ryan (@Rc0Ryan) October 23, 2019

If the OG cast doesn’t come back for Hocus Pocus 2, I ain’t interested — 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐨 (@BrandonJon99) October 23, 2019

Disney+ is set to launch Nov. 12. The streaming service will house family-friendly original shows and movies, along with many classic films and series from the company’s extensive catalog. Upcoming Disney+ shows include Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian, sitcom High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a live action remake of Lady and the Tramp and Christmas movie Noelle, which stars Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. The service will also house TV shows based on Marvel Comics properties including: Loki, Hawkeye, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and What If?.