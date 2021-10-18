Hit Morgan Freeman Movie Sneaks Into the Netflix Top 10

Netflix is constantly adding to their movie catalog, and one comedy from 2017 is making Its way up the streaming service’s charts. Going In Style, a remake of a 1979 comedy, is directed by Zach Braff and stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Ann-Margret, and Alan Arkin. “Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, three lifelong pals risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money,” reads the official description.

Going In Style was met with mixed reviews when it was released and earned over $84 million at the worldwide box office. It is currently at No. 2 on Netflix’s Top 10 movie list and No. 8 overall. Braff marked the occasion earlier this week on Instagram when It was In the top spot for movies. “#1 MOVIE ON NETFLIX!!!!!! Check out Going In Style directed by me!!!!” he wrote.

Braff gave an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2017 about the daunting task of directing a remake. “I have to give credit where credit is due,” Braff explained. “Ted Melfi (Hidden Figures) just wrote this wonderful script. In the wrong hands, the script could’ve been really bad. They (Freeman, Caine, and Arkin) read it, and they loved it, and they all signed on one by one. Then we needed the love interest for Alan Arkin, and we thought who better than Ann-Margret because we want a female living legend to go with our male living legends.” Braff, who made his name directing independent films like Garden State and The Last Kiss, admitted that the whole thing was “completely intimidating” but the cast was “game to do it all.”

“They rarely said no to doing something, and I had pretty elaborate stunt sequences with them riding this stolen electric shopping cart through the streets of Williamsburg and weaving in and out of cars and firing guns,” Braff said. “The stuntmen did very little of it. … [The actors] loved it. I think they got adrenaline from it.”