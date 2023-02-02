'Hit-Monkey' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Hulu

Marvel's Hit-Monkey series was a big-hit with Hulu viewers and has officially landed a second season at the streamer. According to Deadline, the show has been renewed, but details are minimal. Much of the voice cast is said to be returning, and the story is said to follow the main character, Hit-Monkey, as he and the ghost of his assassin mentor Bryce (Jason Sudeikis) travel to New York City. SNL alum Leslie Jones will reportedly be joining the show for Season 2, but there are currently no public details regarding her character.

Hit-Monkey was co-created and executive produced by Josh Gordon and Will Speck. Season 1 followed Hit-Monkey (Fred Tatasciore), a Japanese macaque (snow monkey) who sought revenge on the Yakuza for murdering his tribe. The pair fought their way through the Japan underworld, eventually coming face to face with the villain responsible. In addition to Sudeikis and Tatasciore, both Ally Maki and Olivia Munn will be returning as well. Makir voices Haruka, "a good honest cop who wants to fight the injustice in Tokyo." Munn portrays Akiko Yokohama, "the smart and ambitious niece" of Shinji Yokohama (George Takei), who turned out to be anything but the kind persona he displayed.

In a 2021 interview with /Film, Gordon and Speck opened up about developing the show, and why they wanted to bring such an obscure character to more to the forefront of comic adaptations. "Unfortunately it's been an obsession of ours for a very long time," Gordon joked. "From the second we read the first graphic novel, which was written very well in 2010. We've been really obsessed with it just because it really speaks to what we love which is, the combination of heart and humanity alongside the potential for a really emotionalized look at violence and revenge, which in the enemy world is something we always find very interesting."

He continued, "It's touched on a lot of things we loved and anyone that would listen, we'd talk about how much we wanted to make this happen." Speck added, "And then we were lucky enough to find partners at Marvel TV. And then at Marvel studios, who were like, 'We like how weird and fringe it is and just go and make the pure version of it.' So we really lucked out." All 10 episodes of Hit-Monkey Season 1 are currently available to stream on Hulu. At this time, there is no word on when Season 2 will premiere.