Hit HBO Show Adds ‘Breaking Bad’ Alum

A Breaking Bad alum has landed a new role on a hit HBO show.

Deadline reports that Charles Baker has joined the cast of Max’s medical drama The Pitt for its upcoming second season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sources say that the actor will play an unhoused man named Troy, who is a patient in the ED, but the description could always change in the future. Breaking Bad fans know Baker as Skinny Pete, recurring in 15 episodes throughout all five seasons. He also reprised the role in the 2019 film El Camino. Baker joins three other actors who were just announced for The Pitt Season 2 in recurring roles: Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, and Lucas Iverson.

Pictured: Charles Baker as Grey — (Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

The Pitt will mark Baker’s first TV role since appearing in two episodes of The Mandalorian in 2023. Before then, he also had roles in Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, Short Adam, and Perry Mason. Other credits include Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, CSI, Eleven Eleven, Alterscape, The Blacklist, Lethal Weapon, The Neon Demon, and Murder in the First, among others.

Executive producer and writer Noah Wyle leads the ensemble cast, which also includes Katherine LaNasa, Tracy Ifeachor, Taylor Dearden, Patrick Ball, Isa Briones, Fiona Dourif, Supriya Ganesh, Shabana Azeez, Gerran Howell, and guest star Shawn Hatosy. The Pitt comes from producers R. Scott Gemmill and John Wells. Gemmill also created the show and serves as showrunner. The series only premiered on Max in January, but it became an instant hit and was soon renewed for Season 2. Production kicked off earlier this month and is set to premiere in January 2026. The new season is said to take place over the Fourth of July weekend.

It’s likely more cast members will be added to The Pitt as production on the second season continues. Assuming it will follow the same format as Season 1 and it takes place over the course of one shift, there will probably be a decent amount of recurring roles for patients. More information and an exact plot line are expected to be announced in the coming months. But fans should be excited that they will be able to see Charles Baker back on their screens in just a matter of months. In the meantime, the first season of The Pitt is streaming now on Max.