4 Stars Who Were on ‘Breaking Bad’ and We Never Realized It

Breaking Bad fans agree the critically-acclaimed show is a master class in acting — but it’s not just the starring actors like Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Bob Odenkirk whose characters made the violent world of drug dealing in Albuquerque, New Mexico so rich.

Plenty of other well-known actors and performers had small roles in Breaking Bad that even the biggest fan might not remember. Keep reading for four celebrity cameos you might have missed.

1. Bill Burr

AMC

While Bill Burr is best known for his comedy and standup specials, he briefly appeared as Saul Goodman’s associate Patrick Kuby in a handful of Breaking Bad episodes during Season 5. As an in for organized crime in Boston, Patrick’s most important role was as an assist to Walter when he was attempting to buy Bogdan Wolynetz’s car wash.

2. DJ Qualls

amc

DJ Qualls’ roles on shows like Supernatural and Scrubs may spring to mind when fans first think of him, but the actor also plays a big role in an iconic episode of Breaking Bad.

Playing Det. Getz in Saul Goodman’s debut Season 2 episode, titled “Better Call Saul,” Qualls’ undercover cop character busts Jesse’s friend Badger for selling the Blue Sky meth.

While Qualls might have been on the right track at first, he and Hank Schrader are outsmarted by Saul and Walter as they pin Heisenberg’s operations on a convict named James Kilkelly.

3. Caleb Landry Jones

amc

Before Caleb Landry Jones broke onto the scene with roles in critically acclaimed films including Get Out, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Nitram, he appeared in three episodes of Breaking Bad.

Playing Louis Corbett, Walter White Jr.’s best friend, in Seasons 1-3, Jones’ character is perhaps most memorable for leaving Walt Jr. to deal with the consequences when their scheme to buy alcohol while underage is foiled by an off-duty police officer.

4. Danny Trejo

amc

Danny Trejo makes quite the impression in every role, regardless of size, and Breaking Bad is no different.



The Desperado and Machete actor played Tortuga — a drug runner for the cartel who acts as an informant for Hank — in just two episodes during Seasons 2 and 3, but his gruesome end in “Negro y Azul” acts as a major catalyst in Hank’s career.