‘The Pitt’ Adds 4 to Season 2 Cast

The Pitt’s cast is expanding for the upcoming second season.

Deadline reports that four actors have been added to the recurring cast of the hit Max medical drama.

Season 2 of The Pitt is said to take place over the Fourth of July weekend and premiere in January. Executive producer and writer Noah Wyle leads the ensemble cast, which also includes Katherine LaNasa, Tracy Ifeachor, Taylor Dearden, Patrick Ball, Isa Briones, Fiona Dourif, Supriya Ganesh, Shabana Azeez, Gerran Howell, and guest star Shawn Hatosy. The Pitt comes from EP, showrunner, and creator R. Scott Gemmill and EP John Wells. Take a look to see who else will be joining the show for the new season.

Charles Baker

Pictured: Charles Baker as Grey — (Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

According to sources, Baker is set to play Troy, “an unhoused man forgotten by most,” who is also a patient in the ED. Baker is best known for his role as Skinny Pete in Breaking Bad and the movie El Camino. He can most recently be seen in 2024’s Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2. Other credits include The Mandalorian, The Blacklist, Short Adam, Perry Mason, Alterscape, Lethal Weapon, and Sengoku Basara.

Irene Choi

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Irene Choi has been cast as third-year medical student Joy, who has “strong boundaries and a vast knowledge of medicine that leans toward the macabre.” She is best known for her role as Dixie Sinclair on the Netflix series Insatiable. Choi can also be seen in Truth Be Told, Community, Scandal: Gladiator Wanted, The Outdoorsman, Fifty Shades of Black, The Perfect Guy, Bleeding Heart, Marriage Story, and Parenthood.

Laëtitia Hollard

Laëtitia Hollard has been tapped to play recent nursing school graduate Emma, “who some may consider naïve.” Her recent credits include Trauma and Or Monsters All, as well as the short film Transaster.

Lucas Iverson

Last but not least, Lucas Iverson will play fourth-year medical student James. He starred in Shakespeare Theatre Co.’s Frankenstein, and can also be seen in the anthology short films Hopelessly, Love: Augmented, and Boys Night.

Filming has started on The Pitt’s second season, meaning it shouldn’t be long until a premiere date is announced, along with an actual plot. In the meantime, fans can watch the 15-episode first season now on Max to prepare and wonder what could be next for the staff at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s ER.