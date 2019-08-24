Disney+ Show ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Trailer Released

Get ready to return to East High, Wildcats! The first trailer for Disney+‘s upcoming series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, premiered Friday during the D23 Expo and gave us the first peek at the students of the iconic high school getting ready for their production of the beloved Disney movie.

“I’ve seen the original movie 37 times, and the first 15 minutes of both sequels,” one student says, while Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) shares her hopes to snag the role of Gabriella, played by Vanessa Hudgens in the films.

The clip also previewed a love triangle forming between Ricky (Joshua Bassett), a skater who auditions for the musical in an attempt to reunite with his ex, Nini. She seems to have found a new man, however, E.J. (Matt Cornett), who were a Troy Bolton basketball jersey.

As luck would have it the former couple are cast in the leading roles and are forced to put their differences aside to carry the show to a successful opening night. Fans of the original film get a kick of nostalgia as the clip is scored by the classic song, “Stick to the Status Quo.”

Creator and showrunner Tim Federle recently spoke about the new series, expected to premiere on the streaming service’s launch date.

“Doing theater is all about finding your tribe,” he told PEOPLE. “I can’t wait till the world meets the crazy-talented new tribe of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series.”

The original film, which premiered in 2006 starred Zac Efron, Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman. A sequel followed in 2007 and a third film premiered in theaters in 2008.

High School Musical alum Chris Warren previously commented on the new series, saying he thought it was exciting to bring the world of the films to a new generation.

“It is very exciting that they’re rebooting it and doing it on a streaming service, because I think it’ll get a whole new wave of fans that know of High School Musical, but maybe didn’t grow up during it, and can maybe a reach a whole new group of people,” he told PopCulture.com.

As for a reunion with the original cast? Warren said he would not rule it out completely.

“I always consider everything, but I think Kenny Ortega and everyone did such a great job of wrapping up the series with the three movies that I want to make sure that we do that justice,” he said. “I think that we wrapped it up so well that it would have to be the right opportunity at the right time.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will premiere on Nov. 12 on Disney+.