‘High School Musical’ Alum Monique Coleman Praises Co-Star Corbin Bleu for Supporting Her After Pregnancy Loss

High School Musical veteran and Last Christmas Dance star Monique Coleman shares her co-star Corbin Bleu surprised her with a very heartwarming gift after she suffered a miscarriage just before they started filming the new holiday film. Coleman tells People that Bleu and his wife Sasha Clements were very supportive during the tough time for her family.

“I thought that I was going to be doing the movie pregnant,” she told the outlet. “If I was pregnant, I was excited to be with Corbin and Sasha because I knew that they would be able to carry me and hold me through that experience. And when I wasn’t, they were also able to be there for me in a way that I can’t even really describe.”

Coleman recalled that Bleu and his wife lit a candle in her honor while they were on set filming the movie on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day (Oct. 15).

“They sent a photo and a prayer and told me that they were thinking of me,” she shared. “We were in quarantine in our respective rooms, but to be able to talk to them about that and to bond with them in this really difficult time where I’m alone in a room by myself, but not to feel alone, was just so special.”

“This industry is very difficult,” she continued. “The rejection that we go through, the ups and downs, the one minute you’re hot and everybody cares and the next minute nobody cares, that can really take a toll. So to be with people that really can carry you on screen, but then also have respect and love for your personal wellbeing and mental health and emotional health, that is such a priceless experience.”

Coleman, who married her husband Walter Jordan in 2016, opened up about the difficult time once before. She posted a performance project about the loss on social media. It was titled “Unborn.” “On August 7, 2019 I had a miscarriage,” she wrote alongside the video. “For the first time in my life, I couldn’t string together eloquent enough words to express what I had been through in a meaningful and impactful way. However, when I learned that 1 in 4 women experiences this devastating and unexplainable loss I knew I couldn’t remain silent.”