‘High Potential’ and 3 More Top Hulu Shows Right Now

Hulu’s got a solid mix of top TV shows at the top of its chart right now.

There’s a new comedy, a returning drama, a news staple and the hit ABC dramedy High Potential, starring It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia favorite Kaitlin Olson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (Oct. 5, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

4. Chad Powers

Official Synopsis: “Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers – a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish.”

3. Reasonable Doubt

Official Synopsis: “You’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law…until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.”

2. High Potential

Official Synopsis: “Morgan, a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind, helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec. Together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.”

1. 20/20

Official Synopsis: “20/20 brings you hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker

interviews and compelling human interest and feature stories.”