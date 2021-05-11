'Stranger Things' Season 4: Everything We Know
Stranger Things Season 4 is undoubtedly one of the most hotly-anticipated shows coming to Netflix, yet there is still no release date in place. Netflix has a number of blockbuster releases coming this summer — both TV shows and movies — but there's no indication that Stranger Things will be among them. Still, we have seen a few teasers and learned a bit about the next installment.
Stranger Things took the world by storm in 2016, remixing horror and fantasy elements with a nostalgic twist and a send-up of many of the classic stories of the 1980s. The series is one of Netflix's most popular originals of all time, which makes it all the more surprising that there have been no new episodes since the summer of 2019. Of course, now that COVID-19 vaccines are being widely distributed and work on TV shows is getting back on its normal schedule, the big premiere might be on the way at last.
Stranger Things Season 4 has been in the works for a long time now, and as you might expect, some tidbits from the set have gradually leaked out. Here's a look at what we know so far about the upcoming season.
Release Schedule
Netflix has not officially announced a release date, but we can make some educated guesses based on the show's filming schedule and its coronavirus disruptions. The show began filming in January of 2020 and then shut down when the pandemic hit. It was not able to resume until October of 2020. Filming was estimated to take about seven months, though of course, the hiatus could have thrown that estimate out the window.
With all that in mind, plus the fact that Netflix hasn't even hinted at a year or a quarter for the show to come out, it seems safe to assume that Stranger Things Season 4 will not premiere until 2022.prevnext
From Russia With Love
The first teaser for the new season came out in February of 2020, before filming was brought to a halt. It shows almost a minute of dramatic footage in Russia, where Hopper "David Harbour" is stranded.prevnext
Teaser 2
The second teaser for the new season came out on Thursday, May 6. It shows a research facility full of children in hospital gowns before slowly panning to a room where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is apparently being held.prevnext
Episode Titles
The most concrete clue about the season we have after that is the first episode title — "Chapter One: The Hellfire Club." This is a reference to the main characters' Dungeons and Dragons club, hinting that the game will come into play somehow. Beyond that, everything else is speculation.prev