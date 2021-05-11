'Stranger Things' Season 4: Everything We Know

Stranger Things Season 4 is undoubtedly one of the most hotly-anticipated shows coming to Netflix, yet there is still no release date in place. Netflix has a number of blockbuster releases coming this summer — both TV shows and movies — but there's no indication that Stranger Things will be among them. Still, we have seen a few teasers and learned a bit about the next installment.

Stranger Things took the world by storm in 2016, remixing horror and fantasy elements with a nostalgic twist and a send-up of many of the classic stories of the 1980s. The series is one of Netflix's most popular originals of all time, which makes it all the more surprising that there have been no new episodes since the summer of 2019. Of course, now that COVID-19 vaccines are being widely distributed and work on TV shows is getting back on its normal schedule, the big premiere might be on the way at last.



Stranger Things Season 4 has been in the works for a long time now, and as you might expect, some tidbits from the set have gradually leaked out. Here's a look at what we know so far about the upcoming season.