HBO and NFL Announce 2023 Team for 'Hard Knocks In Season'

Before the 2023 regular season, NFL fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the New York Jets as they were the featured team in the HBO series Hard Knocks. And as the 2023 season progresses, the network is focusing on another franchise for its in-season show. HBO and the NFL announced this week that the Miami Dolphins will be the team featured in Hard Knocks In Season. Very few details have been released about the show other than it will stream on Max later this year.

The Dolphins will be the third team featured on the in-season show, joining the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. The team was featured in Hard Knocks back in 2012. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media on Monday about being on the series and said it can help show fans what the players and coaches go through daily during the season.

#HardKnocks In Season is heading to Miami! Coming soon to Max. pic.twitter.com/ADtBHGI1Pv — Max (@StreamOnMax) October 24, 2023

"I wouldn't call it a team decision ... I steer clear of worrying about things that we can't control," he said, per ESPN. "I see some positives with this particular team, just knowing that there's a lot of things that, in terms of when we do have success on the field, people are curious as to how that happens. I think they'll see exactly where that comes from. I don't think it's a bad thing for people to see our day-in, day-out hard work.

"I know there's some guys on this team that garner interest, and I think that a platform for them to showcase who they are, and really the fan base to get to know the players and coaches better — I can understand the value to the National Football League, to HBO, to NFL Films, and I can understand the value for the Miami Dolphins. It's something that I think this particular team is equipped to handle, just because of the way they go about their day-to-day jobs."

The Dolphins are currently one of the best teams in the NFL as they have a 5-2 record. They have the top offense in the league as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,092 yards and 15 touchdowns, and running back Raheem Mostert has rushed for 474 yards and an NFL-high nine touchdowns. Tyreek Hill leads all NFL wide receivers with 902 yards and seven touchdowns.