Aaron Rodgers Has Strong Response to New York Jets Appearing on 'Hard Knocks'

The New York Jets have reportedly been selected to be featured in the HBO docuseries Hard Knocks for the 2023 preseason, and Aaron Rodgers has some interesting thoughts on it. The Jets quarterback spoke to KPIX, at the American Century Championship on Wednesday and didn't seem too happy his team is going to be documented during the preseason.

"They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it," Rodgers said. "I understand the appeal with us. Obviously, there are a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad." The Jets were one of the four teams eligible to appear on the show this season based on NFL rules. The other three are the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders, per CBS Sports. With Rodgers being a Super Bowl champion and four-time MVP who was traded to the Jets during the offseason, it made sense for HBO and the NFL to choose the Jets for Hard Knocks.

While Rodgers might not be a fan of the show, he admits there is one thing about the series he likes. "One of the only things I like about 'Hard Knocks' is the voice of God, the man who narrates it, Liev [Schreiber]," Rodgers said. "I hope I get to meet him." If the Bears, Saints, or Commanders, volunteered, one of them would have likely been featured instead of the Jets. Filming will officially begin on July 19 when the Jets report the training camp.

Hard Knocks premiered in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens. The Jets were first featured on the show in 2010 when Rex Ryan was the head coach. Some of the teams that have been featured in the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, and Detroit Lions who were on the show last season. In 2021, the Indianapolis Colts became the first team Hard Knocks documented during the regular season. Last season, Hard Knocks did the same thing with the Arizona Cardinals.

Rodgers joins the Jets after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. In his career, Rodgers has thrown for 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns and just 105 interceptions in 230 games. Along with leading the Packers to a Super Bowl and winning four MVP awards, Rodgers has been named to the Pro Bowl 10 times and the All-Pro First Team four times.