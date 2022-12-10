HBO Max Name Change Coming, New Name Leaks out Ahead of Discovery+ Merger

Warner Bros. Discovery is on the cusp of merging and renaming its streaming options, leaving HBO Max and Discovery+ behind. According to CNBC, the resulting merging of the platforms will see the company adopt the name Max as their combined service.

The outlet reports that Warner Bros. Discovery execs are discussing and looking to formalize the new name before the planned streaming launch in 2023. Lawyers are reportedly vetting the name Max to replace the pair of separate services.

The combined HBO and Discovery app will reportedly just be called "Max" https://t.co/nIeeL0xDMw pic.twitter.com/gBcYaqKKKN — The Verge (@verge) December 5, 2022

If this name is troublesome, it isn't a final title just yet. Currently, the service is being prepped under the code name "BEAM" with other names being debated. A spokesperson added that the final name was still under discussion.

CNBC adds that the final vision of the new streaming platform will resemble Disney+ with its brands being split as individual hubs. HBO Max already has a similar layout, though focusing mostly on HBO content. A goal of the combined service is "in large part to address some of the deficiencies of the existing platform," according to CNBC.

The naming decision is the latest chapter in a bumpy merger between Discovery and Warner Media. A big theme early on has been the attempt to cut into the massive debt of the merger and reduce costs, spearheaded by Chief Executive David Zaslav. He has approved decisions to cut HBO Max originals, streamline the divisions under the Warner banner, and major shifts to the company's major properties.

The new streaming platform will likely launch in spring 2023, with pricing and other decisions yet to come. Zaslav also expanded on his viewpoint on content in a recent earnings call. "These early green shoots bolster our strategic thesis that the two content offerings work well together and when combined, should drive greater engagement, lower churn and higher customer lifetime value," he said.

Some Discovery content has already started to appear on HBO Max in recent months, including specials featuring The Property Brothers and other offerings from Chip and Joanna Gaines. Once the new platform launches, CNBC notes that the company seeks to build $1 billion in earnings through streaming in 2025.