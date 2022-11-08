3 Popular Discovery+ Shows Heading to HBO Max Ahead of Merger

Three of discovery+'s most popular titles are making the move to HBO Max in the next week. Property Brothers: Forever Home, Chopped and Holiday Baking Championship will be among the first titles to be available on the streaming service ahead of the planned merger of the two platforms next year.

Property Brothers: Forever Home Seasons 5 and 6 will begin streaming on HBO tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 9, as will the first two episodes of Season 7 that have already aired, reports Deadline. New episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home Season 7 will be available on HGTV, discovery+ and HBO Max moving forward throughout the rest of the season.

Also beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 9, a selection of holiday programs from cooking competition series Chopped, Chopped Junior and Chopped Sweets will be available to stream on HBO Max. The episodes will all feature cooking challenges themes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's and other holiday season celebrations. Holiday Baking Championship Seasons 7 and 8 will also begin streaming on HBO Max Monday, Nov. 14, featuring host Jesse Palmer and judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall.

The combined HBO Max and discovery+ streaming service is now expected to launch in the U.S. in spring 2023 after initially being set to make its debut in summer 2023. Warner Bros. "We expect a healthy inflection with the launch of our combined service and expanded global footprint. With that we are excited to announce that we have moved up our U.S. launch date from summer of 2023 to spring," Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav said on the company's Q3 earnings call. "We've been very hard at work. We can make the service available to consumers around the globe and get the business running on all cylinders."

JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Interactive at WBD previously called the two streaming services "unique" and "complementary" in the company's earnings call in August. While shows like House of the Dragon and Succession are more in line with appointment viewing, Perrette called discovery+ more about "comfort viewing." "These are two critical and powerful components of a strong and sustainable subscription business," he added. "Coupled with our world-class collection of globally recognized brands franchises and characters, it is truly an unprecedented combination in an already crowded market."