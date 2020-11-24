Carrie Underwood Has a Special Treat for Instagram This Holiday Season

✖

Carrie Underwood has unveiled a special treat for Instagram users that is certain to bring cheer to their holiday season. In a new post on the social site, the country songstress revealed the "My Wish filter." This new Instagram filter gives fans a chance to find out what song from her debut Christmas album, My Wish, they are.

Underwood, as it turns out is "Hallelujah," a tune that features the singer performing a duet with John Legend. Other songs on My Wish include classics such as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "O Come, All Ye Faithful" and "Silent Night." There is also an adorable duet with her son Isaiah Fisher, whom she shares with husband Mike Fisher. The mother-son duo deliver a sweet rendition of "The Little Drummer Boy."

My Gift has been a massive success for Underwood since it was released in September. It debuted at #1 on multiple Billboard charts, including the Country and Holiday charts. On top of that, the album is Underwood's eighth straight album to debut at #1 on the Billboard Country chart. My Gift hasn't just been a domestic achievement, as it debuted at #1 on the UK country chart — Underwood's fifth #1 there — and also debuted at #1 on the Canadian country chart.

For fans who want more of Underwood's Christmas tunes, they will get a chance to check out her upcoming holiday special, My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood. "I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Playtone and HBO Max to bring My Gift to life," Underwood said in a statement. "Just like the album, I hope this special will help bring some much-needed joy and become part of the soundtrack to people’s holiday festivities this year as it streams throughout the season and beyond."

So excited to share #MyGift with you all starting December 3rd on @hbomax! 🎁✨ Find out more: https://t.co/XO7qJ9MjWS pic.twitter.com/SZMVjHALw7 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 17, 2020

My Gift: A Christmas Special is executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, as well as by Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute. "This special is an homage to the classic, timeless holiday specials, highlighting the vocal gifts of the incomparable Carrie Underwood," Goetzman said in a statement. "She’s an artist who transcends genres and shows here why audiences love her around the world." My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood will premiere Thursday, Dec. 3, only on HBO Max.