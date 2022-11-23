HBO Max Drops Price to $1.99 for Black Friday

In the world of streaming, it's never been easier to sit back and relax with your favorite show or movie, and thankfully, viewers won't have to shell out big bucks to stream the latest bingeable content thanks to a new HBO Max Black Friday deal. As Thanksgiving approaches and stores begin to roll out Black Friday promotions, HBO Max is offering some savings of its own, for a limited time only dropping the price of an HBO Max subscription to just $1.99.

Currently available to save, the deal slashes the price of an ad-supported subscription from $9.99 per month to just $1.99 per month, offering three months of discounted entertainment. Both new and returning subscribers are eligible for the Black Friday deal. However, those currently subscribed to HBO Max are out of luck, as they are void from the promotion. The deal is currently live and is set to expire after Cyber Monday on Monday, Nov. 28. The $1.99 applies to three months of streaming, after which subscribers will see their monthly bill return to the standard $9.99 price tag. The ad-free subscription tier is not included in the offer.

The Black Friday deal will allow potential subscribers to binge HBO Max's complete library. Regarded as one of the fiercest competitors in the ongoing streaming wars, HBO Max is home to dozens of popular and buzzed about titles, including The Sopranos, Friends, Don't Worry Darling, Veep, The Big Bang Theory, and more. Also available to stream in HBO's mega-popular Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, which shattered streaming records with its debut season earlier this year.

While HBO Max already boasts an impressive library of content, it is set to grow its offerings in the coming months. December will bring with it the additions of everything from the third and final season of the fantasy epic His Dark Materials to Season 2 of the Gossip Girl reboot. Meanwhile, on Jan. 15, HBO is set to debut The Last of Us, the highly-anticipated Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring series adaptation of the video game series of the same name. The series will stream on HBO Max.

If you're looking for other Black Friday streaming deals, Hulu is offering up a similar promotion. From 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, Nov. 23 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, aka Cyber Monday, new customer and eligible returning Hulu subscribers (those who have not used the service within the past month) can score an ad-supported subscription for just $1.99. The offer is valid for a year, meaning would-be subscribers have the potential to save $72 in that time span.