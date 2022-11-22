Hulu Black Friday Deal: How To Subscribe for Just $1.99

Black Friday is just days away, but you don't have to head to the stores to score some awesome deals. Lovers of TV series and movies can score some massive savings thanks to Hulu's annual Black Friday promo, which will see would-be subscribers shelling out less than $2 each month for a Hulu subscription.

The Black Friday promo officially kicks off at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, aka Cyber Monday, and will see subscribers getting a subscription for $1.99 per month for one year. There are a few caveats, though. The offer is only available to new customers or returning Hulu subscribers who have not used the service within the past month and is only for the streamer's ad-supported tier. The offer, however, will lead to some massive savings. The ad-supported tier typically costs $8 per month, meaning that at a price of just $1.99 per month, subscribers will save $72 in the span of a year. Eligible subscribers, both new and returning, can score the deal by signing up for an ad-supported Hulu subscription here.

The mega savings come as the price of Hulu streaming subscriptions skyrockets. This time last year, Hulu subscribers were paying just $6.99 per month for an ad-supported subscription and just $12.99 per month for the ad-free tier. However, in October, the streamer implemented a new price hike that saw the ad-supported tier jump $1 to $7.99 per month and the ad-free tier increase by $2 to $14.99 per month. The increase followed a price increase in October 2021 that saw subscriptions rise by $1.

But Hulu isn't the only one raising prices. In January, Netflix increased prices across all of its tiers. In the U.S., the basic plan rose from $8.99 per month to $10 per month, the standard plan from $12.99 per month to $15.50 per month, and the premium plan from $18 to $20 per month. At the time, a Netflix spokesperson said, "We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget." The streamer recently introduced its first-ever ad-supported tier to curb the costs.

Thankfully, though, with the $1.99 Black Friday deal, Hulu subscribers will be able to pay a low price to enjoy hundreds of bingeable titles. Hulu is home to everything from the critically acclimated series The Handmaid's Tale, which recently wrapped its fifth season, to the Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-starring comedy Only Murders In the Building. The Hulu library also boasts original series like The Kardashians, Dopesick, and The Dropout, as well as hit shows like Family Guy, Schitt's Creek, Bob's Burgers, American Horror Story, and Snowfall. On the movie side, subscribers can press play on everything from Prey to Rosaline, with Hulu also home to plenty of titles perfect for the holiday season.