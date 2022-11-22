HBO Max Reveals Collection of Holiday Movies and TV Series

HBO Max is sleighing into the holiday season in a big way. With the countdown to Christmas in full swing, the streamer is inviting subscribers to celebrate the spirit of the season through its new "Holiday Wonderland" spotlight, a collection of movies and series filled with yuletide cheer.

Now live on HBO Max, the Holiday Wonderland lineup has everything from holiday classics like A Christmas Story and A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the classic Christmas movie, to holiday-themed episodes of fan-favorite series, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Dawson's Creek. There are also plenty of titles the entire family can enjoy, among those being Elf, Jack Frost, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Several titles will also be added to the lineup throughout December, including A Hollywood Christmas, several Sesame Street titles - A Sesame Street Christmas Carol, Elmo Saves Christmas, Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas, and Sesame Street's The Nutcracker, and A Christmas Mystery, a new movie that follows a group of kids as they attempt to solve the case of why Santa's magical jingle bells disappeared.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see some of the holiday titles streaming on HBO Max, and check out the "Holiday Wonderland" spotlight on the streamer for complete seasonal viewing options.