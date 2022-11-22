HBO Max Reveals Collection of Holiday Movies and TV Series
HBO Max is sleighing into the holiday season in a big way. With the countdown to Christmas in full swing, the streamer is inviting subscribers to celebrate the spirit of the season through its new "Holiday Wonderland" spotlight, a collection of movies and series filled with yuletide cheer.
Now live on HBO Max, the Holiday Wonderland lineup has everything from holiday classics like A Christmas Story and A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the classic Christmas movie, to holiday-themed episodes of fan-favorite series, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Dawson's Creek. There are also plenty of titles the entire family can enjoy, among those being Elf, Jack Frost, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Several titles will also be added to the lineup throughout December, including A Hollywood Christmas, several Sesame Street titles - A Sesame Street Christmas Carol, Elmo Saves Christmas, Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas, and Sesame Street's The Nutcracker, and A Christmas Mystery, a new movie that follows a group of kids as they attempt to solve the case of why Santa's magical jingle bells disappeared.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see some of the holiday titles streaming on HBO Max, and check out the "Holiday Wonderland" spotlight on the streamer for complete seasonal viewing options.
Highlights
A Christmas Carol, 1938
A Christmas Dream, 1946
A Christmas Mystery, 2022 (Available on 11/24)
A Christmas Story, 1983
A Christmas Story 2, 2012
A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022
A Dennis the Menace Christmas, 2007
A Hollywood Christmas, 2022 (Available on 12/1)
A Sesame Street Christmas Carol (Available on 12/1)
A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas, 2011
Arthur Christmas, 2011
Black Nativity, 2013 (HBO)
Carol for Another Christmas, 1964
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street (Available on 12/1)
Christmas in Connecticut, 1945
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)
Elf, 2003
Elmo Saves Christmas (Available on 12/1)
Four Christmases, 2008
Fred Claus, 2007
Happy Feet, 2006
Happy Feet Two, 2011
Holiday Harmony, 2022 (Available on 11/24)
It Happened on 5th Avenue, 1947
Jack Frost, 1998
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas (Available on 12/1)
Prancer, 1989 (HBO)
Santa Camp, Max Original Documentary
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012
Sesame Street's The Nutcracker (Available on 12/1)
Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)
The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942
The Polar Express, 2004
The Shop Around the Corner, 1940
The Thin Man, 1934
Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
Start the Season
Elf
Santa Camp
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Arthur Christmas
A Christmas Story Christmas
My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood
Pieces of April
The Blind Side
The Gold Rush: 1925 Version
Four Christmases
A Christmas Story
A Christmas Story 2
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
The Polar Express
Scooby-Doo!: Haunted Holidays
Jack Frost
Snow Day
Prancer
Black Nativity
Fred Claus
The Best Man Holiday
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
A Christmas in Connecticut
The Shop Around Corner
The Man Who Came to Dinner
The Kids' Table
Regular Show: "The Thanksgiving Special" (Season 5, Episode 13)
Craig of the Creek: "Craig and The Kids' Table" (Season 2, Episode 18)
The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries: "Happy Pranksgiving" (Season 3, Episode 1)
Steven Universe: "Gem Harvest" (Season 4, Episode 8)
Sesame Street: "A Very Sesame Street Thanksgiving" (Season 48, Episode 1)
Teen Titans Go!: "Thanksgiving (Season 2, Episode 23)
Teen Titans Go!: "Thanksgetting" (Season 4, Episode 41)
Teen Titans Go!: "A Doom Patrol Thanksgiving" (Season 7, Episode 25)
Classic Holiday Episodes
Veep: "Thanksgiving" (Season 5, Episode 5)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: "Talking Turkey" (Season 1, Episode 12)
Mike & Molly: "Thanksgiving is Cancelled" (Season 3, Episode 7)
Rick and Morty: "Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular" (Season 5, Episode 6)
Robot Chicken: "The Robot Chicken Lots of Holiday Special" (Season 7, Episode 20)
Billy on the Street: "Billy's Thanksgiving Parade!" (Season 4, Episode 6)
The O.C.: "The Cold Turkey" (Season 4, Episode 3)
Chuck: "Chuck Versus the Nemesis" (Season 1, Episode 10)
Friendsgiving
Friends: "The One Where Underdog Gets Away" (Season 1, Episode 9)
Friends: "The One with the List" (Season 2, Episode 8)
Friends: "The One with the Football" (Season 3, Episode 9)
Friends: "The One with Chandler in a Box" (Season 4, Episode 8)
Friends: "The One with the Thanksgiving Flashbacks" (Season 5, Episode 8)
Friends: "The One Where Ross got High" (Season 6, Episode 9)
Friends: "The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs" (Season 7, Episode 8)
Friends: "The One with the Rumor" (Season 8, Episode 9)
Friends: "The One with Rachel's Older Sister" (Season 9, Episode 8)
Friends: "The One with the Late Thanksgiving" (Season 10, Episode 8)
Binge-worthy Cooking Shows
Magnolia Table
Selena + Chef
Chopped: Thanksgiving
The Big Brunch
Holiday Baking Championship
Chopped: Holiday
Ranch to Table
The Lost Kitchen
Family Dinner
Silos Baking Confection
Take Out with Lisa Ling
Co-Starring Holidays
Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection
Fantastic Beasts: 3-Film Collection
You've Got Mail
The Daytrippers
Gremlins
Shazam!
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Tourney
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Bachelor: Winter Games
Ride Your Wave
Rent