‘Hart of Dixie’ Star Plays a Key Role in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

One Hart of Dixie star has made the jump to Dexter: Resurrection for a key role.

McKaley Miller made her debut as Shauna in the series premiere of the Dexter follow-up, appearing in a three-episode arc.

In the premiere, which dropped on July 11, Shauna is a conference attendee who is taken advantage of by Bryan Lillis’ Ryan Foster, a fellow conference attendee. She becomes incapacitated after drinking, and Ryan claims to be her husband when Dexter’s son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), comes to the rescue. He intervenes and ultimately kills Ryan and disposes of the body. The moment haunts Harrison for much of the season and basically changes the course of his life.

L-R: McKaley Miller as Shauna and Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 1, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Miller is best known for her role as Rose Hattenbarger in The CW dramedy Hart of Dixie, recurring throughout all four seasons. Additional credits include 9-1-1: Lone Star, Drink Slay Love, Speechless, Faking It, Scream Queens, Partners, Awkward, The Gates, Ma, Where Hope Grows, General Education, and more. Dexter: Resurrection marks Miller’s first television role since appearing in 9-1-1: Lone Star in 2022, in which she played Brianna, a frequent flyer of the 126’s due to her boyfriend’s bad luck.

Dexter: Resurrection “takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But, closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together.”

The series also stars Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, David Zayas, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, with James Remar and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater. Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian guest star.

The Season 1 finale of Dexter: Resurrection dropped earlier this month, but as of now, Season 2 has not been confirmed. However, with Dexter: Original Sin’s surprise cancellation, the writers’ room for Resurrection will reportedly start up soon for Season 2, with Paramount Global wanting to put its focus on the show rather than the prequel following its merger with Skydance. All 10 episodes are streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.