‘Harry Potter’ Reunion: HBO Max Announces New ‘Return to Hogwarts’ Special

Warner Bros. is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with a new reunion special called Return to Hogwarts. The company released a teaser for the special on Tuesday, promising that it would premiere on New Year’s Day — Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2022. For now, it will be streaming only on HBO Max.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will feature some of the biggest stars of the Harry Potter franchise including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in a series of interviews, conversations and panels. They will take a look back on the franchise and its legacy, revealing new anecdotes and insights from behind the camera as well. Other big names attached to the reunion include director Chris Columbus and cast members Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart, among others.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Warner Bros.’ president of young adults and classics, Tom Ascheim upon the announcement. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon-from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films,” added executive producer Casey Patterson.

HBO Max has had quite a bit of success with reunion specials in recent years, including the West Wing reunion and the Friends reunion. So far, there’s no sign that this special will include author J.K. Rowling, or address her controversial public stance against transgender rights. However, as the creator of the franchise, Rowling will almost certainly benefit financially from the special’s release.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2022 on HBO Max. It will air sometime in the spring on TBS and Cartoon Network as well. All eight Harry Potter movies are streaming now on HBO Max.