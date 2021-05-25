Beloved ABC Sitcom Coming to Netflix Next Week

✖

Happy Endings is among the new movies and TV shows arriving on Netflix on Tuesday, June 1. The series originally aired only three seasons, but it was critically acclaimed and built a fanbase that has long held out hope for a revival. Happy Endings features an all-star lead ensemble, who plays six friends living in Chicago.

The series was created by David Caspe, who now works on NBC's Kenan. Eliza Coupe and Damon Wayans Jr. star as Jane and Brad, the married couple among the six friends. Elisha Cuthbert stars as Jane's sister Alex, while Magnum P.I. star Zachary Knighton plays Alex's former fiance, Dave. Adam Pally plays Max, Dave's best friend from college who also met Brad on The Real World. Casey Williams rounds out the main cast as Penny, a childhood friend of Alex and Jane. During its run, the show brought on several big names in recurring parts, including Megan Mullally, Rob Corddry, Michael McKean, James Wolk, Larry Wilmore, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Wayans' real-life dad, Damon Wayans, also played Brad's father.

(Photo: Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Although critics loved the sitcom and fans flocked to it during the first two seasons, its third season earned lower ratings thanks to the show's erratic schedule. Since Happy Endings was canceled, fans have been hoping for a reunion and its stars are often asked about one. In February 2020, Coupe told Us Weekly that a reunion was even planned, but it never came together. "There was going to be one. That’s the truth. You thought there was going to be one, we all really thought there was going to be one and then there’s not going to be one," Coupe said. "We’d all love to [do it]. It’d be incredible."

Although a traditional reunion has never been filmed, the cast has reunited to perform new scripts twice. In 2016, they attended Entertainment Weekly's EW PopFest, where they performed a live reading of a script titled "Happy To Be Here." They reunited virtually in July 2020 to perform "And the Pandemmy Goes To..." for the Sony Pictures Television YouTube page. The event was a fundraiser for World Central Kitchen and Color of Change.

During a post-episode Q&A, Caspe said everyone is interested in making a Season 4, but it was hard to accomplish with everyone's busy schedules. “Everybody is sort of in a different place as far as getting everybody together, making it work business-wise for all these different companies," Caspe said, reports Deadline. "I know we’re all willing and want to do it. I know it’d be fun. Yeah, we want to do it, man. Anyone out there? I think we all want to do it."