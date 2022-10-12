'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Serena Joy Waterford Makes Shocking Decision
No character has conflicted The Handmaid's Tale viewers more than Serena Joy Waterford. A major character since the Hulu show's debut season, Serena has walked the tightrope between good and bad on multiple occasions, viewers watching as she's struggled with her place in Gilead, sympathized with June, and even gave up Nicole to allow her a better, safer life in Canada, and in other moments turned a blind eye to the abuses handmaids endure and betrayed characters. In Wednesday's latest episode, "Together," Serena once again shocked viewers when she made a surprise decision. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, Episode 6, "Together."
Once again diving the episode between Gilead and Canada, "Together" largely centered around June and Luke after they were captured by an unknown group just feet away from the safety of the Canadian border. It is only revealed later in "Together" that the group works for the Wheelers, the Gilead sympathizers living in Canada whose household Serena currently lives. It turns out that the Wheelers wish to get revenge for Commander Fred Waterford's murder, which was led by June, and plan to have her executed, a punishment she would receive if she was still in Gilead. The punishment is one that Serena wishes to carry out, and despite initially reluctance from the Wheelers, something she is ultimately granted. During the final minutes of the episode, June and Serena once again come face to face, only this time Serena is the one with the gun and the opportunity to kill. While it seems she will have no hesitation, as she orders June to her knees and June begins to pray for a better future for their children, Serena seems to have a change of heart. For once experiencing something similar to life as a handmaid, feeling threatened that the Wheelers will take her unborn child as commanders due to handmaids in Gilead, when Serena pulls the trigger, she shoots her bodyguard Ezra instead of June, saving her life.
Given the tense relationship between June and Serena, the moment came as a massive shock to viewers, many of whom took to Twitter as the end credits rolled to react to the pivotal moment. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.
'Moment I've been waiting for'
#TheHandmaidsTale— My name is Michael Scott (@Blacksheepash1) October 12, 2022
Me when Serena shot Ezra pic.twitter.com/P2WBBhs6Ro
"This is the moment I've been waiting for since season 3 when Serena first began to realize what a horrible mistake she made and this time there's no turning back," one person tweeted.
Many viewers left in shock
SERENA JUNE IN THE ENDING OF EP.6 ????? #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/4NemaJbTwc— d. (@dandelirant) October 12, 2022
"Okay okay yes YES June & Serena teaming up THAT IS WHAT WE NEED," one viewer wrote.
'Absolutely insane'
I LOST MY SHIT WHEN SERENA SCREAMED "GET IN THE CAR"#TheHandmaidsTale— gul ♡ (tht spoilers) (@juneosbcrne) October 12, 2022
"Serena's decision at the end to basically kidnap June and get the fuck out of no man's land (which i'm hoping is what they're gonna do) was absolutely insane," one viewer wrote on Reddit. "She's definitely in active labor and will need Junes help."
'Favorite episode of the season'
but seriously the moment serena took the gun from ezra we all knew she's gonna shoot him onlyOctober 12, 2022
"My favorite episode of the season so far. I feel that whenever June and Serena get together, that's when things move along and the show is at its finest. That weird, complicated dynamic is definitely the driving force behind a lot of what's going on, and while I do not see them teaming up for good, I kinda love watching them have scenes together," another redditor added.
'Serena didn't have a change of heart'
Holy moly! Serena sure has a knack for seizing opportunity. Gold star for manipulative genius. Not for a minute do I believe it was empathy for Handmaids or June after her time at the Wheelers. Don’t care. That scene was brilliant. Wow. #TheHandmaidsTale #eyesongilead— lesley.libx (@lesleylibx) October 12, 2022
"Serena didn't have a change of heart. She's just in labor and realized she's been made a Handmaid. She seized an opportunity," one person noted. "June should be VERY careful. But if I know June, she will be."
'Thelma and Louise'
The Ending of 506 Gives me the Thelma & Louise Vibe of the Twist of June & Serena Best Unconventional Best So Called Besties!? So now Serena has known the Ropes of what to Expect but She Open her Eyes Finally know what June Shoes is like Under Her Roofs🔁!🤯😱👏🏻 #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/DT2bqULSYR— BUFFY BUSY BUZZ #GlovesOff 🌊💙🗽🇺🇸🏳️🌈🇬🇧🐝 (@BuffyBusyBuzzBu) October 12, 2022
"Serena just dragged June to pull off a Thelma and Louise, but instead of driving off a cliff they drove to a cliffhanger," added somebody else. "Excited for the next episode."
Fans already excited for new episode
Okay so Serena is obviously about to go into labor so WHERE ARE THEY GOING??? I don't have the patience to wait a week. #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/e6BHfJEtZ8— Kaity McCoy (@kaitymuch) October 12, 2022
"Okay so Serena is obviously about to go into labor so WHERE ARE THEY GOING???," one viewer asked. "I don't have the patience to wait a week."