'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Serena Joy Waterford Makes Shocking Decision

No character has conflicted The Handmaid's Tale viewers more than Serena Joy Waterford. A major character since the Hulu show's debut season, Serena has walked the tightrope between good and bad on multiple occasions, viewers watching as she's struggled with her place in Gilead, sympathized with June, and even gave up Nicole to allow her a better, safer life in Canada, and in other moments turned a blind eye to the abuses handmaids endure and betrayed characters. In Wednesday's latest episode, "Together," Serena once again shocked viewers when she made a surprise decision. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, Episode 6, "Together."

Once again diving the episode between Gilead and Canada, "Together" largely centered around June and Luke after they were captured by an unknown group just feet away from the safety of the Canadian border. It is only revealed later in "Together" that the group works for the Wheelers, the Gilead sympathizers living in Canada whose household Serena currently lives. It turns out that the Wheelers wish to get revenge for Commander Fred Waterford's murder, which was led by June, and plan to have her executed, a punishment she would receive if she was still in Gilead. The punishment is one that Serena wishes to carry out, and despite initially reluctance from the Wheelers, something she is ultimately granted. During the final minutes of the episode, June and Serena once again come face to face, only this time Serena is the one with the gun and the opportunity to kill. While it seems she will have no hesitation, as she orders June to her knees and June begins to pray for a better future for their children, Serena seems to have a change of heart. For once experiencing something similar to life as a handmaid, feeling threatened that the Wheelers will take her unborn child as commanders due to handmaids in Gilead, when Serena pulls the trigger, she shoots her bodyguard Ezra instead of June, saving her life.

Given the tense relationship between June and Serena, the moment came as a massive shock to viewers, many of whom took to Twitter as the end credits rolled to react to the pivotal moment. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.