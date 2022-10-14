'Halloween Ends': How to Stream All 13 Michael Myers Movies

The story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode may be ending on Friday, Oct. 14 with the release of Halloween Ends, but the saga of The Boogyeman will continue throughout the decades in the Halloween franchise, and thanks to the streaming era, watching all 12, soon to be 13, films is easier than ever. Not only is October the perfect time to binge the complete Halloween franchise given that it is regarded as one of the most iconic slashers, but with the upcoming premiere of Halloween Ends, there's no better time than now to binge watch the first 12 films of the franchise to prepare for the third and final installment of director David Gordon Green's slasher trilogy.

The terrifying tale of Michael Myers, aka The Shape or The Boogeyman, began in 1978 when the original Halloween released. Written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, the movie terrified audiences with the story of what would be dubbed "The Babysitter Murders," documenting Halloween night in the fictional Haddonfield, Illinois, where killer Michael Myers went on a bloody rampage, Laurie Strode being among his only survivors. And while the movie was produced on a low-budget, it would go on to inspire what would become one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time, the franchise having collectively grossed over $770 million at the box office worldwide. With more than 12 movies, and the 13th releasing Friday, the Halloween franchise is one of the most iconic movies not just of the slasher subgenre, but horror genre as a hole, and the franchise is stale viewing for the Halloween season.

Thankfully, in the streaming era, watching the complete franchise is easier than ever. Keep scrolling to find out where you can binge every single Halloween film, and check out our guide on how to watch the films in order according to the various timelines.