'Halloween Ends': How to Stream All 13 Michael Myers Movies
The story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode may be ending on Friday, Oct. 14 with the release of Halloween Ends, but the saga of The Boogyeman will continue throughout the decades in the Halloween franchise, and thanks to the streaming era, watching all 12, soon to be 13, films is easier than ever. Not only is October the perfect time to binge the complete Halloween franchise given that it is regarded as one of the most iconic slashers, but with the upcoming premiere of Halloween Ends, there's no better time than now to binge watch the first 12 films of the franchise to prepare for the third and final installment of director David Gordon Green's slasher trilogy.
The terrifying tale of Michael Myers, aka The Shape or The Boogeyman, began in 1978 when the original Halloween released. Written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, the movie terrified audiences with the story of what would be dubbed "The Babysitter Murders," documenting Halloween night in the fictional Haddonfield, Illinois, where killer Michael Myers went on a bloody rampage, Laurie Strode being among his only survivors. And while the movie was produced on a low-budget, it would go on to inspire what would become one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time, the franchise having collectively grossed over $770 million at the box office worldwide. With more than 12 movies, and the 13th releasing Friday, the Halloween franchise is one of the most iconic movies not just of the slasher subgenre, but horror genre as a hole, and the franchise is stale viewing for the Halloween season.
Thankfully, in the streaming era, watching the complete franchise is easier than ever. Keep scrolling to find out where you can binge every single Halloween film, and check out our guide on how to watch the films in order according to the various timelines.
'Halloween' (1978)
Where to stream: Shudder, The Roku Channel, AMC+
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence
Synopsis: "On a cold Halloween night in 1963, Michael Myers brutally murdered his sister. Years later, he returns to his quiet hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, where he looks for his next victims."
'Halloween II' (1981)
Where to stream: Peacock
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence, Charles Cyphers
Synopsis: "Evil comes home to roost as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family together with his ghostly matriarch."
'Halloween III: Season of the Witch' (1982)
Where to stream: Peacock
Starring: Tom Atkins, Stacey Nelkin, Dan O'Herlihy
Synopsis: "Two people discover that a TV commercial will cue a madman's Halloween masks to explode."
'Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers' (1988)
Where to stream: Shudder, AMC+
Starring: Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell, Danielle Harris
Synopsis: "Dr. Loomis renews his hunt for killer Michael Myers, who has escaped from the hospital once again."
'Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers' (1989):
Where to stream: Shudder, AMC+
Starring: Donald Pleasence, Danielle Harris
Synopsis: "Dr. Loomis meets Mike's 9-year-old niece, who seems to know when he's going to kill next."
'Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers' (1995)
Where to stream: AMC+
Starring: Donald Pleasence, Paul Rudd, Marianne Hagan
Synopsis: "Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield after six years, motivated by a wicked mission to find his niece and her newborn child."
'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later' (1998)
Where to stream: AMC+
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Arkin, Michelle Williams, Janet Leigh, Josh Hartnett
Synopsis: "After 20 years of haunting memories, Laurie Strode strives to protect her son against the perilous return of Michael Myers."
'Halloween Resurrection' (2002)
Where to stream: AMC+
Starring: Busta Rhymes, Bianca Kajlich, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Ryan Merriman, Sean Patrick Thomas, Tyra Banks, Jamie Lee Curtis
Synopsis: "Three years after he terrorized his sister, Michael Myers confronts her again, before going to Haddonfield to deal with a reality show which is being broadcast from his former home."
'Halloween' (2007)
Where to stream: Rent or purchase of Amazon Prime Video
Starring: Tyler Mane, Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton, Daeg Faerch
Synopsis: "In Haddonfield, nine-year-old Michael Myers is being raised by a dysfunctional family."
'Halloween II' (2009)
Where to stream: Peacock
Starring: Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane, Sheri Moon Zombie
Synopsis: "Evil comes home to roost as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch."
'Halloween' (2018)
Where to stream: Rent or purchase of Amazon Prime Video
Starring: Jamie Lee, Nick Castle, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Haluk Bilginer, Virginia Gardner
Synopsis: "Witness Laurie Strode's final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago."
'Halloween Kills' (2021)
Where to stream: HBO Max
Starring: Jamie Lee, Nick Castle, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton
Synopsis: "Michael Myers manages to free himself from Laurie Strode's trap to resume his ritual bloodbath in this sequel."
'Halloween Ends' (2022)
Where to stream: Peacock beginning Oct. 14
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney
Synopsis: "Liberated after the last encounter with Michael Myers, Laurie Strode carries on with her life until a local murder unleashes a cascade of violence, forcing her to confront an evil she can't control."
How to stream the 'Halloween' films in order according to timelines?
First Timeline
Halloween (1978)
Halloween II (1981)
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)
Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)
Anthology Timeline
Halloween (1978)
Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)
H20 Timeline
Halloween (1978)
Halloween II (1981)
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
Halloween: Resurrection (2002)
Rob Zombie Timeline
Halloween (2007)
Halloween II (2009)
Current Timeline
Halloween (1978)
Halloween (2018)
Halloween Kills (2020)
Halloween Ends (2022)