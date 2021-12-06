Gwyneth Paltrow Offers Hilarious Response to Fan Asking If She’s Watching ‘Hawkeye’ on Disney+

Gwyneth Paltrow had fans in tears with a Q&A on her Instagram Story this weekend. The actress is one of the central characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she admitted she has not seen the new Hawkeye series. In fact, she inadvertently admitted that she didn’t even know it existed.

Paltrow took questions on every topic imaginable this weekend, chatting with fans about life, love and the state of the world. When one of them asked, “Have you watched the Hawkeye series??” Paltrow wrote her answer in white text on a simple black background. She wrote: “No, what is that?” to some fans’ shock and others’ delight. Paltrow played Pepper Potts starting in Iron Man and going up through Avengers: Endgame in 2019, but she is clearly not keeping up with the MCU news on a day-by-day basis.

“Honestly inspiring how little Gwyneth cares for Marvel,” one fan tweeted in response to Paltrow’s Story. Another added: “I’m sure she’s just joking. Come on people,” while a third wrote: “Gwyneth Paltrow is trolling y’all.” Some fans also posted this screenshot side-by-side with one where Paltrow confirmed that she has been listening toTaylor Swift’s new music, saying: “Yes, do you think I live under a rock? Love it.”

Paltrow has been forgetful about her participation in the MCU before. Back in 2019, she appeared on Netflix’s The Chef Show with Jon Favreau where she completely forgot she had even been in Spider-Man: Homecoming. She even tried to argue with Favreau, thinking he was the one who was misremembering.

“No, I was in Avengers!” Paltrow said, confused. Favreau responded: “You were in Spider-Man also.” At the time, some fans defended Paltrow by sharing reports that Marvel sometimes keeps actors in the dark about projects like this to prevent major spoilers from the move from leaking.

Paltrow followed up on that fan-favorite moment in an interview with Elle later that year. She said: “It is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven’t seen very many of them. It’s really stupid and I’m sorry, but I’m a 47-year-old mother.”

Paltrow is not wrong, and since then the MCU has expanded into the world of streaming TV series in a big way. Hawkeye is the fifth new Marvel show to premiere this year, joining WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki all on Disney+. The other shows are available to stream in their entirety now, while Hawkeye is airing new episodes every Wednesday.