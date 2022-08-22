'Gray Man' Stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling Reportedly Feuding But Here's the Truth

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans had fun joking about each other during The Gray Man press tour last month, but one tabloid took their humor seriously. This was the first time two Hollywood A-listers made a movie together. By the sound of these rumors, it will be their last. Are any of the rumors true? There's no evidence to support that.

A recent issue of Life & Style claimed animosity between Gosling and Evans began almost immediately when cameras started rolling. It is true that filming didn't get off to a great start. "My first day of filming. I accidentally hit Ryan in the face with a gun," Evans posted on his Instagram Story in June.

In one interview, Evans admitted to accidentally hitting Gosling. "I just wanted to set the tone, just kind of let him know where he stood in my eyes," Evans said. "No it was actually, there was a scene where I have to slam him against a wall, but I am holding a gun, so as I'm grabbing his collar you know? The gun, the barrel of the gun just kind of whacked him right in the mouth." Evans also said Gosling wasn't too shaken up. He got up and they did the take again like the professional actors they are.

During the July 22 premiere for The Gray Man, Gosling was asked about his character calling Evans' mustache a "trash stash." Gosling told The Hollywood Reporter that were his "real thoughts" on Evans' facial hair.

A Life & Style source claimed Evans was only doing press with co-star Ana de Armas because he can't be in the same room as Gosling. "Chris has been doing interviews with Ana de Armas while Ryan mostly promotes the movie on his own," the source claimed. However, as Gossip Cop points out, it's common for studios and public relations teams to split stars up for interviews. Also, the press tour isn't over because of a "feud." It's over because the movie's been available on Netflix for a month already.

The Gray Man is the most expensive Netflix movie to date, costing an estimated $200 million to produce. It received a mixed critical response, but Netflix is moving ahead with a sequel and spinoff. Joe and Anthony Russo directed the first film and will return for the sequel with Gosling.

"The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal," Joe and Anthony Russo said when announcing the sequel. "We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we're excited to talk about soon."