Eva Mendes Addresses Backlash Over Husband Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair in 'Barbie'

Eva Mendes is all about husband Ryan Gosling's new look as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie. The actress admitted she had a special affection for the role's bleach-blond look during an appearance on The Talk Monday, clapping back at all the people who weren't as enthusiastic about the look.

"Well first of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, 'Ahhh'," she admitted of first seeing The Notebook star in his character photo, which was released earlier this month. "But you know, it's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny. So it worked on all levels." Mendes was feeling the shot so much that she even made an unusual request.

Ryan Gosling is a real-life Ken Doll with abs in his first character photo from "Barbie" Movie.



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/KfXvtgKiat — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 16, 2022

"When I saw it, he sent it to me from work and I said, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please. I never ask for anything,'" the Hitch actress admitted. "Anyways, I do have it. I'm wearing it right now. There was something about the image that sparked my little teenage [self]." When it comes to people who didn't love Gosling's look as much as she did, Mendes quipped, "Yeah, well, people do know he's not playing a real person, right? He's playing a fake person."

Gosling stars opposite of Margot Robbie in the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie film, which also stars Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and Michael Cera. The first official look of Robbie as the iconic doll was released in April during CinemaCon by Warner Bros., featuring the actress in a striped halter top and grinning in her iconic pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Robbie told British Vogue last year of taking on the Mattel character, "People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...'" She continued that being Barbie "comes with a lot of baggage" based on the controversy that's surrounded the toy over the years. "And a lot of nostalgic connections," the Wolf of Wall Street actress noted. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it." Barbie is slated to be released in summer 2023.