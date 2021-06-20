'Grand Army' Canceled, and Netflix Users Are Fuming

By John Connor Coulston

Grand Army Season 2 isn't happening. On Friday, Variety reported that Netflix has canceled the series, which premiered in October 2019. As soon as this report went live, fans of the Netflix teen drama erupted with discontent. The show, based on creator Katie Cappiello's Slut: The Play, was praised by many for its diverse cast and its handling of the high school experience.

On Twitter, Grand Army's fans are calling out the streaming service for the move. Fans have made note of questionable Netflix content moves in recent years, such as a recently greenlit show about TikTok collective Hype House and the decision to produce four seasons of 13 Reasons Why despite controversy and declining quality. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to Grand Army's cancellation.

"Netflix cancelling ‘Grand Army’ but continuing to keep the lame shows on their platform, I’m sick of this nightmare," one fan tweeted.

"Netflix please stop cancelling shows that truthfully describe many teenagers lives. Thank you," a second person tweeted.

"Grand Army is cancelled??! I swear every other month Netflix gives more reasons to cancel my subscription," a third fan added.

"netflix cancelling grand army, a show that actually did a good job depicting the lives of teenagers without it being centered around yt kids, yet allowing ginny and georgia to get another season, will be my villain origin story," yet another fan tweeted.

"something about netflix canceling a show with black american, east asian american, and south asian american leads AND overall a show with more poc characters than white characters really doesn’t sit right with me," another Twitter user wrote.

As one fan put it, "i will say that grand army definitely was the closest thing a lot of us have to seen being representative of what high schoolers are actually like."
 
 

