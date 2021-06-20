'Grand Army' Canceled, and Netflix Users Are Fuming

Grand Army Season 2 isn't happening. On Friday, Variety reported that Netflix has canceled the series, which premiered in October 2019. As soon as this report went live, fans of the Netflix teen drama erupted with discontent. The show, based on creator Katie Cappiello's Slut: The Play, was praised by many for its diverse cast and its handling of the high school experience.

On Twitter, Grand Army's fans are calling out the streaming service for the move. Fans have made note of questionable Netflix content moves in recent years, such as a recently greenlit show about TikTok collective Hype House and the decision to produce four seasons of 13 Reasons Why despite controversy and declining quality. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to Grand Army's cancellation.