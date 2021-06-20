'Grand Army' Canceled, and Netflix Users Are Fuming
Grand Army Season 2 isn't happening. On Friday, Variety reported that Netflix has canceled the series, which premiered in October 2019. As soon as this report went live, fans of the Netflix teen drama erupted with discontent. The show, based on creator Katie Cappiello's Slut: The Play, was praised by many for its diverse cast and its handling of the high school experience.
On Twitter, Grand Army's fans are calling out the streaming service for the move. Fans have made note of questionable Netflix content moves in recent years, such as a recently greenlit show about TikTok collective Hype House and the decision to produce four seasons of 13 Reasons Why despite controversy and declining quality. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to Grand Army's cancellation.
@ HULU, AMAZON, HBO MAX IVE NEVER SAID ANYTHING BAD ABOUT YOU AND I LOVE YOU… HAVE U HEARD OF GRAND ARMY OR THE SOCIETY pic.twitter.com/jVz7ukgzZS— ً (@intersteIler) June 17, 2021
"Netflix cancelling 'Grand Army' but continuing to keep the lame shows on their platform, I'm sick of this nightmare," one fan tweeted.
grand army deserved better 💔 pic.twitter.com/RGBxrrLHTO— . (@afterxhourrs) June 16, 2021
"Netflix please stop cancelling shows that truthfully describe many teenagers lives. Thank you," a second person tweeted.
so tiktokers can have a show but grand army gets canceled pic.twitter.com/o5jluz55oX— c (@M4YBANKS) June 17, 2021
"Grand Army is cancelled??! I swear every other month Netflix gives more reasons to cancel my subscription," a third fan added.
can hbo PLEASE take grand army from netflix since they cancelled it PLEASE pic.twitter.com/wumsp74253— Taurus (@sageissopretty) June 17, 2021
"netflix cancelling grand army, a show that actually did a good job depicting the lives of teenagers without it being centered around yt kids, yet allowing ginny and georgia to get another season, will be my villain origin story," yet another fan tweeted.
She’s the reason Grand Army is cancelled pic.twitter.com/sazAkhIB4q— 𝕾𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙 jaquan. (@jaquannotjason) June 17, 2021
"something about netflix canceling a show with black american, east asian american, and south asian american leads AND overall a show with more poc characters than white characters really doesn't sit right with me," another Twitter user wrote.
grand army being cancelled means i won’t get any more of dom? nah imma need a few days to recover pic.twitter.com/PKv9Ri3KBq— agapé, like the Love 🦋 (@agapethamar) June 17, 2021
As one fan put it, "i will say that grand army definitely was the closest thing a lot of us have to seen being representative of what high schoolers are actually like."