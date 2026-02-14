‘Good Omens’ Sets Premiere Date for Final Season

It’s the beginning of the end for Good Omens.

Prime Video has announced that the final season of the fantasy comedy will premiere on Wednesday, May 13.

The streamer made the announcement on social media in a video by way of the show’s central bookstore. After someone flipped the “Closed” sign to “Open,” the title card reveals that Season 3 will premiere on May 13. It will be an unconventional season, however, as it will only consist of one 90-minute episode to wrap up the fan-favorite series.

And finally…3. See you soon 😇😈 pic.twitter.com/kfWa1qOElR — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) February 13, 2026

In December 2023, it was announced that the series, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, had been renewed for a third and final season. Less than a year later, author, creator, and showrunner Neil Gaiman faced several sexual assault allegations, which led to the cancellation of multiple projects. Instead of a full season as intended, the plans for Good Omens changed to a singular 90-minute episode. Gaiman did not work directly on it, and his production company, Blank Corporation, was not involved. Additionally, a new writer was brought on.

At the time of the final season announcement, Prime Video said the forthcoming season “will bring to life a serendipitous conversation from almost 35 years ago, between Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett, where they mapped out ‘what happens next’ to the wonderful characters in the world of their internationally best-selling novel.” It’s unknown how much was planned prior to the format change, but Prime is still making sure that fans are as hyped as ever.

Based on the 1990 novel by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Good Omens premiered in 2019 on Prime Video and BBC Two in the UK. The series follows various characters trying to either encourage or prevent an imminent Armageddon, seen through the eyes of the angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and the demon Crowley (Tennant). Jon Hamm also stars as Gabriel.

It’s unknown just how this last episode will go for Good Omens, but the fact that Prime still wanted to give the series closure instead of outright canceling it and backtracking on the renewal following the allegations proves that they wanted to see it to the end. Fans will just have to tune in on Wednesday, May 13 to see how this story wraps up.