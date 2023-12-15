Fan-Favorite Amazon Prime Series to End With Upcoming Season 3

The end is near for Good Omens. The fan-favorite Prime series for a third and final season, according to Variety. Based on the novel of the same name, co-written by creator Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, Good Omens premiered in 2019. Although intended to be a limited series, Amazon renewed the show for Season 2 in 2021, which premiered over the summer. The renewal comes after the second season ended on a cliffhanger, so fans can finally breathe in relief.

Good Omens Season 3 will be the final season of the fantasy comedy, which centers on the friendship between an angel and a demon, portrayed by Michael Sheen and David Tennant, respectively. Filming is expected to begin soon in Scotland. Along with Sheen and Tennant, the series also stars Sam Taylor Buck and Jon Hamm, along with an ensemble of recurring cast members, including Daniel Mays, Ned Dennehy, Nina Sosanya, and Maggie Service, among others.

"I'm so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006," Neil Gaiman shared in a statement. "Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season 1 was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season 2 was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now, in Season 3, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale, working together, can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking."

"Good Omens has checked every box for a clever, witty, and funny comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made 'goodness' watchable watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terrys immense creativity," said Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders. "The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy."

As of now, a premiere date for the third season has yet to be announced. Once filming starts, more information will likely be released for the final season. In the meantime, fans can watch the first two seasons of Good Omens on Prime Video and theorize just what could possibly happen to wrap it all up.