Godzilla Series Coming to Netflix

Netflix has ordered a new Godzilla animated series called Godzilla: Singular Point. The company announced on Tuesday that it had ordered a new anime-style Netflix original series, in the style of its hit animated Godzilla film trilogy. The new show will reportedly feature a new cast and a storyline separate from those movies, but Netflix hopes to draw fans in for more adventures.

Netflix has seen massive success with its movies Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle and Godzilla: The Planet Eater, released between 2017 and 2018. On Tuesday, the company announced that a new series will keep that momentum going. It will be directed by Atsushi Takahashi and animated by studio Bones and studio Orange. Studio Bones is behind the hit anime My Hero Academia, while Orange is behind several Netflix hits like Beastars. Godzilla: Singular Point is expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2021.

The two studios will reportedly collaborate on a mixture of hand-drawn animation and computer-generated sequences. Fans are sometimes split on this animation style, but the Godzilla movies have struck a balance that most are happy with. Joining Takahashi on the creative team are composer Ken Sawada, writer Toh Enjoe, character designer Kazue Kato and animator Eiji Yamamori — who is known for iconic Studio Ghibli films like Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and The Wind Rises.

Presumably, Singular Point will occur in the same far-flung futuristic setting that the movie trilogy introduced to fans. Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters picks up about 20,000 years in earth's future after humanity has been scattered throughout the stars. It follows a group of human refugees attempting to recolonize earth, which was completely taken over by Godzilla and other monsters at the end of the 20th century, in this timeline.

The movies introduce several new complications to the Godzilla franchise. In addition to humans and monsters, there are two intelligent alien species in the films: Exif and Biusaludo. Both offered to help humanity overcome Godzilla, but only made matters worse. Long-time fans of the franchise have applauded these movies for expertly remixing aspects of the older films in one cohesive sci-fi epic.



Godzilla: Singular Point is set to premiere some time in 2021 on Netflix. The animated film trilogy is available to stream now. As for the live-action franchise, Godzilla vs. Kong is still slated for release in 2021.