New ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer Released

A new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters is here, promising even more megalithic mayhem when the movie hits theaters.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019. Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the film back in July at San Diego Comic-Con, leaving a long wait for fans before the release. On Sunday, they finally got another taste when a second trailer debuted at Brazil Comic-Con.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new trailer shows even more footage of the iconic giant lizard as he awakens once again, this time facing off against a whole cast of other monsters. It also shows Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown in her starring role. Brown is joined in the cast by many notable actors, among them Thomas Middleditch, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chanlder and Bradley Whitford.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is technically a sequel to the 2014 film starring Bryan Cranston, though by all appearances the film is trying to distance the franchise from that slow start. It still acknowledges the events, however. The story picks up five years after the events of that film, with almost all new characters and backgrounds.

Even five years later, the world is still adjusting to the knowledge that there are enormous, dormant monsters on the earth alongside them. To meet this bizarre new threat, cryptozoologists from Monarch have more work than ever. Brown appears to play the child of two such scientists — played by Farmiga and Chandler.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” director and co-writer Michael Dougherty recently said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Godzilla hasn’t been seen since that destructive finale, but there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

Among these others is the terrifying Rodan, whom Dougherty admitted he has always been fond of.

“Rodan’s been kind of a sidekick character, but I’ve always had a soft spot for him,” he said. “In a lot of ways he’s more powerful than Godzilla. He’s like this winged A-bomb. I think we’ve done him justice.”

Godzilla got lukewarm reviews a few years ago, though it was a huge financial success. It also constituted the beginning of Warner Bros.’ attempt at a shared monster universe, into which King of the Monsters will soon enter.

As a matter of fact, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is, to many fans, a stepping stone as the series hurtles towards 2020’s Godzilla Vs. Kong. This will bring together the worlds established in this pair of Godzilla movies and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. It will also feature Brown in the main cast, along with Alexander Skarsgard, Brian Tyree Henry and Kyle Chandler, among several others.



Godzilla: King of the Monsters is scheduled to hit theaters on May 31, 2019.