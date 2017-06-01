‘Silicon Valley’ Star Thomas Middleditch Joins ‘Godzilla’ Sequel

Following yesterday’s announcement that The Guest director Adam Wingard would helm Godzilla vs. Kong, it has been revealed that star of HBO’s Silicon Valley Thomas Middleditch will be joining Godzilla: King of Monsters, the sequel to 2014’s Godzilla.

Middleditch will be joining already announced cast members Kyle Chandler (Bloodline), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring) and Millie Bobbie Brown (Stranger Things).

The upcoming monster movie from Legendary is directed by Michael Dougherty (Krampus) from a script he co-wrote with Zach Shields.

King of Monsters is slated to hit theaters May 22, 2019 with Godzilla vs. Kong being released on May 29, 2020.

The actor can currently be seen on the fourth season of Silicon Valley, in which he stars as Richard Hendricks, a tech geek trying to reinvent the internet with a computational formula he discovered. The show also stars T.J. Miller, Kumail Nanjiani, and Martin Starr. Silicon Valley was recently picked up for a fifth season, which will air sometime next year.

King of Monsters is the next installment in Warner Bros.’ massive monster movie shared universe, which kicked off with Godzilla and continued earlier this year with Kong: Skull Island.

The first installment in this shared franchise was directed by Gareth Edwards, who went on to direct last year’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Edwards’ Godzilla saw the massive beast face off against mysterious beast, unlike the 1998 Godzilla, which saw the monster terrorizing New York. Edwards’ film used the tone of a disaster movie as opposed to a traditional monster movie, portraying various characters involved in helping save a city as emergency responders, while also depicting scientists trying to uncover the origin of these creatures.

Kong: Skull Island, directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, had a much more playful tone, featuring far more comedic relief as a group of researchers encountered the massive Kong in the ’70s and merely tried to stay alive themselves.

Considering the comedic elements of both Kong and Dougherty’s Krampus and Trick ‘r Treat, King of Monsters will most likely embrace the sense of fun and excitement of those films.

