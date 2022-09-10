WWE's Xavier Woods Guest Stars in New Sitcom

Austin Creed, a.k.a. Xavier Woods, continues to be one of the most talented people in entertainment. On top of his mastery of wrestling, gaming, TV hosting and podcast hosting, he is now acting. Creed has a guest role in God of Work, a sitcom spoof that imagines the God of War video game character Kratos working in a workplace similar to Dunder Mifflin from The Office.

Creed appears in Season 1, Episode 4. The episode, written by Jake Bennett, is all about an office birthday party, and is appropriately titled "Birthday Party." Creed plays the video-game-character-version of himself from WWE 2K22, complete with Power Rangers-inspired ring attire. He's brought in to be a motivational speaker, and Kratos (Jirard Khalil) immediately wants to face off. However — spoiler alert — they eventually join together to party like gods.

God of Work Season 1 dropped in full on Aug. 27 via Khalil's main YouTube channel, which is listed under his moniker "The Completionist." The G4-TV-produced sitcom will roll out on network-owned YouTube channels episode-by-episode in the coming weeks, complete with outtakes. The show has also been airing on G4's linear network. Aside from being rolled into the schedule, the network celebrated the new show with a 24-hour Labor Day marathon, with all six episodes looping throughout the day.

God of Work is the rebooted G4's first sitcom. (While programs like Attack of the Show! and Name Your Price have scripted bits, lots of their high spots come through the improvised banter and live stunts.) This production is a praise-worthy accomplishment for the Xplay team, who put the show together while also juggling multiple game review/discussion broadcasts.

As for Woods, he's seen on WWE programming all the time, mainly on Fox's SmackDown. The 2021 King of the Ring and his New Day tag team partner Kofi Kingston recently wrapped up a feud with the Viking Raiders. They were also in the midst of a four-way tag team match in Monday's Raw episode when Braun Strowman made his return to WWE, demolishing several competitors.