'Glee' Streaming: Where to Watch Online

Following the death of Naya Rivera, fans across the internet have been offering their condolences on social media in remembrance of the Glee star. Her death also coincides with the seventh anniversary of the death of her co-star, Cory Monteith, all of which will likely lead to some marathons of the beloved Fox musical dramedy.

Luckily for fans, all six seasons of Glee are available to stream on Netflix. For anyone without a subscription to the streaming giant, the seasons are available to purchase digitally on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube and Google Play. The series, which followed the adventures of the William McKinley High School glee club, premiered back in May of 2009, airing over the summer through until June 2010. It lasted a total of six seasons, eventually going off the air in March of 2015.

For those six seasons, Rivera played Santana Lopez on Glee, starting back in its debut season 2009, though she was promoted to a series regular in Season 2 and appeared in the majority of episodes of the episodes during her tenure. While she was initially sent in to "spy" on the glee club by Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch, who offered her own succinct tribute of Rivera on Twitter), the character gradually grew more sympathetic to their unique plight, and eventually became a full-fledged member.

Rivera later had roles in the CBS sitcom The Royal Family and most recently in the YouTube Red series Step Up: High Water, which she was poised to return to for Season 3. Following the discovery of her body, a number of her former co-stars gathered together to mourn the late actor on the shores of Lake Piru. While she deleted her Twitter account on Monday, Glee star Lea Michele also shared several throwback photos of her former co-stars on Instagram, including Rivera and Monteith, whom she briefly dated prior to his death.

On Wednesday, Rivera was seen renting a boat on Lake Piru in Southern California with her 3-year-old son, Josey. He was spotted hours later on the boat alone, but safe, which lead to a five-day search for Rivera. On Monday morning, what was believed to be her body was found, which Ventura County Sheriffs said fit the description of the actor. Monteith was found dead in his room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel in Vancouver in July of 2013 as the result of a drug overdose.