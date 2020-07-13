Jane Lynch Speaks out on Naya Rivera's Death With Simple, Powerful Message

✖

On Monday, officials in Ventura County, California revealed a tragic update in the case of Naya Rivera, who went missing at Lake Piru on Wednesday. Authorities discovered a body in Lake Piru on Monday, later confirming that it belonged to Rivera, who was 33. On the heels of this news, many of Rivera's former Glee co-stars have spoken out including Jane Lynch, who penned a heartbreaking message in honor of the late actor.

Shortly after authorities discovered Rivera's body on Lake Piru, Lynch took to Twitter in order to express her condolences. She wrote on Twitter that Rivera can now "rest" and added that she was a complete "force" throughout her life. Lynch ended the message by sending love and peace to Rivera's family. Not only did Lynch's message come amidst this update about Rivera's disappearance, but it also came as members of the Glee cast, including Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, and Heather Morris, were seen at Lake Piru holding hands in tribute to their late friend.

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Rivera originally went missing on Wednesday after visiting Lake Piru with her son, four-year-old Josey. The child was found sleeping alone on the boat that he and his mother rented earlier in the day, which prompted the search for Rivera. Josey told authorities that his mother helped him back onto the boat after they took a swim in the lake. He said that she then disappeared beneath the surface of the water. Josey has since been reunited with his father, Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

During a press conference on Monday, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub shared details about the case. He told reporters that a body that they deemed to be Rivera's was found on Lake Piru on Monday morning around 9:10 a.m. local time. The body was found in the northeastern portion of the lake, which has depths of 30 to 65 feet. Ayub shared that they do not believe that Rivera was wearing a life jacket, as an adult-sized life jacket was found on the boat that the Glee actor had rented. He also explained that there was no evidence that foul play was involved in Rivera's disappearance and death, which was based on information obtained from an initial medical examination of the body. The sheriff added that a more thorough examination is forthcoming.