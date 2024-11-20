Netflix Renews Popular Mystery Series for Season 2

Pippa Fitz-Amobi will solve another mystery! A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has officially been renewed for a six-episode second season at Netflix, the streamer announced Wednesday. Set to begin filming in the UK in 2025, Season 2 will bring back Wednesday’s Emma Myers as the show’s lead and Zain Iqbal as Ravi.

Based on Holly Jackson’s bestselling young adult mystery series, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder centers around 17-year-old Pip as she investigates the murder of a high school students five years earlier. Season 2, adapted and written by Jackson and Cogan and based on Good Girl, Bad Blood, the second book in the series, will pick up in the aftermath of those events.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh and Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Cr. Courtesy of Sally Mais/Netflix © 2024

“After she solved the Andie Bell case, Pip’s world has been transformed by her actions, and not always for the better,” the Season 2 synopsis reads, per Netflix’s Tudum. “Pip is determined to fix the fallout — and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings’ trial approaches, key witness Jamie Reynolds suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him. This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the ‘good girl’ she once was.”

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder premiered on Netflix in August 2024 and was an instant hit. The series debuted at No. 1 on the Global Top 10 TV (English) list, and with 699.1 million minutes watched in its first full week of availability the platform, per Luminate’s weekly viewership rankings, became the most-watched streaming original across both the film and TV charts for the week of Aug. 2 through Aug. 8. The series remained on Netflix’s Top 10 list for several weeks, making the Season 2 renewal unsurprising.

“I am BEYOND thrilled that we can continue Pip’s story and, this time, I’m writing on the show!” Jackson said of the renewal news. “We owe everything to the dedicated fans, and I can’t wait to reunite with my AGGGTM family!”

Cogan added, “I’m delighted to be back in Little Kilton with Pip and friends for Season 2 and to have the opportunity to bring another of Holly’s gripping stories to the screen.”

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is produced by Moonage Pictures for BBC iPlayer and BBC Three in co-production with Netflix and ZDFneo. Just like Season 1, which is available to stream on Netflix, Season 2 will premiere on the BBC in the UK and Netflix globally, except for Germany, where the series airs on co-producer ZDFneo, and Australia, where Stan has rights. A Season 2 premiere date hasn’t been announced.