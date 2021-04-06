Get Paid to Watch 24 Hours of True Crime

✖

True crime lovers now have the chance to score some big bucks by doing what they love most. Amid a time when true crime documentaries have become all the buzz on social media, MagellanTV is currently seeking out three brave individuals to watch 24 straight hours of true crime documentaries, and completing the feat will score them some serious cash – $2,400 to be exact – because while "crime doesn't sleep…it pays!"

Marking the second year MagellanTV has sought out the biggest true crime fanatics, the streaming video service is calling on people to turn their "passion for True Crime TV into a paying job." Those selected for the role will be tasked with watching a total of 24 hours of true crime documentaries with the list of titles including documentaries on everything from the Manson Family murders to Jonestown to the Perth Mint Swindle. Taking on the role will well be worth it, as it pays $100 an hour, totaling $2,400 by the time the true crime bingeing is done. Those who succeed in the massive binge will also receive a 1-year membership to MagellanTV, allowing them to continue the marathon even after the task is over.

Not everyone is fit for the job, though, and only the bravest of the bunch can take on the massive binge. Ideal candidates "live for True Crime," MagellanTV says, and "they can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don't flinch at the chilling paranormal. And they love it so much that they're willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours." Those hoping to land the gig will also be required to document "their True Crime all-nighter on social media so everyone will see if they can hack it… or not."

Applying for the gig is easy and can be done by clicking here. Applicants will be asked to provide their name, email, and the social media platforms they are active on. Applicants will also have to answer a few question on their true crime watching habits. To make themselves stand out, they can also submit a video explaining why they would be perfect for the job. Applications are open now through May 5 at 5 p.m. ET, and winning candidates will be notified by email and/or phone within 10 business days of the closing date.

Winners will be tasked with watching a 18 titles totaling 24 hours of viewing, which must be completed in a 48-hour timespan. The complete list of titles is as follows: Great Bank Heists, Mistress Mercy, A Shallow Grave, A Monster Among Us, Crossbow Killer, Night Terror, Murder in Paradise, Jonestown Paradise Lost, The Family: Inside the Manson Cult, The Price of Honor, Crime Files with David Wilson, The Great Mint Swindle, Chain Gang Girls, Conversations with a Serial Killer, Psychopath: Redefining Rational, The Columbine Massacre: In the Killer's Mind, Jack the Ripper: Tabloid Killer, and Deadly Dates. You can learn more about the individual documentaries and the job itself by clicking here.