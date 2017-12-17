George Clooney Reportedly Coming to Netflix With New Series

George Clooney is heading to Netflix with a new series chronicling the Watergate scandal.

Partnering with Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman and Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov, Watergate will be an eight-part limited series that is expected to explore the key characters involved in the political conspiracy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Deadline reports that Clooney’s publicist confirmed the series, which will have each episode focus on an individual surrounding the ’70s scandal, stylized after the famous Japanese period drama Rashomon, which will outline the same event with contradictory interpretations by different individuals involved.

The Watergate scandal is rooted in the break-in by five men at the DNC headquarters at the Watergate office complex in Washington, D.C. on June 17, 1972, and President Richard Nixon’s administration’s involvement.

The series will be a refreshing turn for Clooney, whose last film at the box office, Suburbicon bombed, earning just $2.8 million.

His sixth film as director and first since The Monuments Men, earned a D- CinemaScore from audiences, despite being liked by critics at film festivals.