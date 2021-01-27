'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Reportedly Coming to HBO Max, Will Be Animated

✖

HBO Max is developing an animated Game of Thrones spin-off series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On Wednesday, multiple sources close to the WarnerMedia streaming outlet confirmed that a Westeros cartoon is in the works. The show is expected to be a drama, and still target an adult audience.

Insiders stressed that this animated Game of Thrones idea remains a possibility at best and that it may be made at all. However, there have apparently been many concrete discussions about bringing George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire to life in animation. They said that HBO Max has even hosted meetings with writers to discuss the possibility, but no deals have been written just yet. Official reps for HBO Max declined to comment on Wednesday.



HBO considered five different pitches for Game of Thrones spinoffs when the main series ended in 2019, one of which even filmed a pilot but then got scrapped. Another one, House of the Dragon, is filming now in the U.K. But insiders told THR that this newly-revealed idea for an animated show is part of a broader discussion about expanding Martin's writings into more screen adaptations.

The sources said that HBO development executive Francesca Orsi is leading a small group in exploring the possibilities, and they are working directly with Martin. Martin still has an overall deal with HBO, though on his blog he often promises his fans that he is devoting most of his time to his novels.

Progress on Martin's novels remains a key point in any plans going forward. The author has previously said that he will never let his work be adapted before it is finished again, after Game of Thrones itself gave him serious writer's block. However, last week THR reported on a rumor that Martin's novella series, The Tales of Dunk and Egg might be adapted. Martin has told fans he wants to write many more of these novellas — at least three more, and perhaps as many as nine more.

Still, there is no doubt that Martin has already written enough material to fuel more spin-offs in his sprawling fantasy world. There is no word on when or where this proposed animated series would be set, though it is notably similar to a project in the works on another high fantasy adaption: Netflix's The Witcher. Writers there are currently creating an animated feature called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, exploring the origin story of Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher was originally compared to Game of Thrones upon its release, but now it appears the tables may have turned.



Game of Thrones is streaming now on HBO Max. House of the Dragon is currently filming in the U.K., and is expected to premiere some time in 2022. The alleged animated series, the Dunk and Egg adaptation and other projects remain speculation at the time of this writing.