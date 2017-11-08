This ‘Game of Thrones’ Character Isn’t Returning for Season 8

At least one beloved, strong-backed, heroine from Game of Thrones likely isn’t returning for the show’s eighth and final season.

In a recent interview with Metro, Ellie Kendrick, whose character hails from House Reed, revealed that Meera may not be fighting against the Night King and his army of Wights in the hit HBO show’s final season.

“[I’m not appearing] as far as I know. I don’t know. It’s funny because I always get asked, ‘What’s going to happen? Are you in it?’ Genuinely the truth is I don’t know,” Kendrick told Metro. “I wait for the phone to ring and then I find out, but it hasn’t rung so I don’t know. I’ll find out whether I am or not at some point, but for now I haven’t been notified so I’m yet to discover.”

Game of Throne‘s six-episode-long eighth season has already begun filming, making it seem more and more likely that Kendrick won’t be getting that phone call, which is a disappointment for fans who genuinely liked the underappreciated character. It’s important to note that Meera is single-handedly responsible for delivering Bran, the Three-Eyed Raven, back to his home in Winterfell, and she did it all over snow and ice during the harsh winter beyond the Wall, dragging Bran on a wooden plank.

But Kendrick does have some ideas as for how she’d like her character’s story to end.

“All I can hope for is Meera is going to come back on a dragon and be the new queen. That’d be pretty sweet for me. But somehow, not quite sure that’s how it’s going to turn out.”

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is expected to premiere in 2019.