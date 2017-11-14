‘Fuller House’ Fans Couldn’t Be More Excited for the Show to Start

The first nine episodes of Fuller House‘s third season left fans with the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers and one of the most complex love triangles in streaming history.

Subsequently, many were left on the edge of their seats eagerly anticipating the second half of the season, which had no premiere date in sight. But that all changed yesterday when actress Candace Cameron-Bure took over Fuller House‘s Twitter account to announce that fans wouldn’t have to wait very long for answers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Candace is here with some BIG news to help those mid-season blues! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/2pk8IoOhE2 — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) November 13, 2017

“We know we left things up in the air for the Fuller House season 3 finale, and some of you are probably staring at your screens saying, ‘Oh my-lanta!’ or ‘How rude!’ ” Bure said. “But we are gonna deal with this Tanner-style, head-on.”

The announcement that the remainder of season 3 would be made available for streaming on December 22 came as a huge relief to fans of the show, and they were quick to take to Twitter to express their excitement.

The news had some fans jumping up and down in joy via Michelle Tanner GIFs.

Waking up to a good morning with @fullerhouse Season 3 part 2 release date! #FullerHouse #December22nd pic.twitter.com/gfGx84kgz6 — Carleigh A. Loshusan (@CarleighBear) November 14, 2017

One fan was so excited that they couldn’t even tweet.

This fan was “…Ready For It?”

I’m so excited that the episodes are coming sooner!!! Here I was thinking the only thing I had to look forward to was @taylorswift13 tickets.. but now I can add new fuller house episodes to my list! — Laura Wooten (@LauraWooten28) November 14, 2017

And another fan is just grateful that they don’t have to wait another year for new episodes.

Hallelujah 🙌 I thought I had to wait an entire year 😅 pic.twitter.com/dwy2GpovL2 — Marella #howl4acure (@isaaclaheys_) November 13, 2017

But if December 22 seems a little too far away, we suggest taking a cue from this guy.

Ready to see what’s next on @fullerhouse and binge watch those 9 episodes #FullerHouse In the mean time I’ll be watching all 3 seasons again. — Abel Villanueva (@AbelJVillanueva) November 14, 2017

All episodes of Fuller House are currently available for streaming on Netflix. The second half of season 3 will be made available on December 22.