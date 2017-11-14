Streaming

‘Fuller House’ Fans Couldn’t Be More Excited for the Show to Start

The first nine episodes of Fuller House’s third season left fans with the cliffhanger of all […]

By

The first nine episodes of Fuller House‘s third season left fans with the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers and one of the most complex love triangles in streaming history.

Subsequently, many were left on the edge of their seats eagerly anticipating the second half of the season, which had no premiere date in sight. But that all changed yesterday when actress Candace Cameron-Bure took over Fuller House‘s Twitter account to announce that fans wouldn’t have to wait very long for answers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We know we left things up in the air for the Fuller House season 3 finale, and some of you are probably staring at your screens saying, ‘Oh my-lanta!’ or ‘How rude!’ ” Bure said. “But we are gonna deal with this Tanner-style, head-on.”

The announcement that the remainder of season 3 would be made available for streaming on December 22 came as a huge relief to fans of the show, and they were quick to take to Twitter to express their excitement.

The news had some fans jumping up and down in joy via Michelle Tanner GIFs.

One fan was so excited that they couldn’t even tweet.

This fan was “…Ready For It?”

And another fan is just grateful that they don’t have to wait another year for new episodes.

But if December 22 seems a little too far away, we suggest taking a cue from this guy.

All episodes of Fuller House are currently available for streaming on Netflix. The second half of season 3 will be made available on December 22.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts