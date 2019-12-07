Candace Cameron Bure Reveals What ‘Fuller House’ Season 5 Moment Made Her ‘Ugly Cry’

The fifth and final season of Fuller House is now available on Netflix, and it kicks off with a moment that made Candace Cameron Bure “ugly cry” when she first read the script. The season premiere picked up just days after the end of season four, after Kimmy (Andrea Barber) gave birth to Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Jimmy’s (Adam Hagenbuch) baby girl. The baby’s name was revealed immediately, leaving Bure in tears.

Warning: Spoilers for Fuller House Season 5 Premiere Follow!

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the episode, we learn that Stephanie had the best idea for naming Danny Tanner’s first granddaughter. She picked Danielle, and even gave her the middle name Jo. That way, there could be another D.J. in the family!

“I ugly cried reading the script the first time,” Bure told TVLine after the episode premiered. “I had no idea, so it came as a complete surprise to me.”

She continued, “I think Jodie [Sweetin] had talked to the writers about it, but I got the script in my inbox and just cried. I thought it was the sweetest thing. I always love names that are kind of boy names, but are also cute for girls, so I loved Danny for her. And the fact that D.J. got a nod as her middle name was awesome.”

Bure said the emotions on display from herself, Sweetin, Bob Saget and Barber were completely authentic.

“It sounds really cheesy, but we genuinely love this show and love our characters and feel like family,” Bure explained. “So when we’re playing our characters — even though we know we’re just actors reading lines — they feel very real in those emotional moments. These characters feel like they’re part of us, so those emotions were all genuine.”

Fuller House, the sequel series to Full House, lasted five seasons and included most of the original Full House cast on the show. However, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen never returned, and Lori Loughlin skipped Season 5 after she was charged in connection with the college admissions scandal.

As Us Weekly notes, the absence of Loughlin’s Aunt Becky was not really explained in the new season. Becky’s husband, Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) did not even make an appearance until Episode 9, when he joins Joey (Dave Coulier) and the rest of the cast for a flash-mob dance scene.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are awaiting trial on charges related to allegedly paying $500,000 to get their daughters into USC. The two pleaded not guilty to the charges.

All episodes of Fuller House are now streaming on Netflix.